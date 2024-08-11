Court says it won't reconsider case that took away Jordan Chiles' bronze medal

Updated August 11, 2024 at 16:35 PM ET

PARIS — The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said it won't reconsider its ruling that led to Olympic officials asking gymnast Jordan Chiles to return the bronze medal she was awarded at last week's floor exercise final, despite new video evidence provided by USA Gymnastics.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) told USA Gymnastics (USAG) that its rules do not allow for final decisions to be reconsidered, even if "conclusive new evidence is presented," the gymnastics organization said in a Monday statement.

"We are deeply disappointed by the notification and will continue to pursue every possible avenue and appeal process, including to the Swiss Federal Tribunal, to ensure the just scoring, placement, and medal award for Jordan," the statement continued.

Monday's notification comes after a previous CAS ruling on Saturday, which vacated a last-minute inquiry made by Chiles' coaches during Monday's competition. The inquiry had boosted Chiles' score by a tenth of a point, moving her from fifth to third place — but arbitrators said it had been filed too late. As a consequence, the International Gymnastics Federation revised the results, and the International Olympic Committee said it would "reallocate" the bronze Ana Barbosu of Romania, who finished in fourth place.

But late Sunday, USA Gymnastics said in a statement that it had submitted video evidence to the court "conclusively establishing" that Chiles' coach Cecile Landi had indeed submitted the inquiry within one minute, as required by competition rules.

"The time-stamped, video evidence submitted by USA Gymnastics Sunday evening shows Landi first stated her request to file an inquiry at the inquiry table 47 seconds after the score is posted, followed by a second statement 55 seconds after the score was originally posted," the statement read.

Loic Venance / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images With the judges watching, Jordan Chiles competes during the gymnastics women's floor exercise final during the Paris Olympics last week.

Chiles had performed last in Monday's final, and her score initially appeared as a 13.666. Barbosu, who scored 13.700, briefly thought she had won bronze and began to celebrate.

But Landi filed an inquiry over Chiles' score, arguing that judges had incorrectly valued the difficulty of the gymnast's routine. Judges at the event upheld the inquiry and granted Chiles an additional tenth of a point, moving her score to 13.766. That higher score leapfrogged her over Barbosu and a second Romanian gymnast, Sabrina Maneca-Voinea.

Afterward, Romanian Olympic officials protested the judges' decision, alleging that the inquiry had come too late. On Saturday, an independent court agreed and vacated Chiles' inquiry, officially revising her score back to 13.666.

Gymnasts competing in the final slot of an event have only one minute to make a score inquiry. The Chiles inquiry was four seconds too late, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said. After the CAS decision Saturday, the international governing body for gymnastics said it would revise the final rankings for the event, moving Chiles to fifth place and Barbosu to third.

The IOC's Sunday announcement to "reallocate" the medals was the last step in the proceedings. The authority to award medals lies with Olympic officials alone.

The floor exercise medal ceremony had been one of the most-loved moments of this summer's Olympics. For one, it was the first time that all three medalists in an Olympic gymnastics event were Black. And during the ceremony, Chiles and her U.S. teammate Simone Biles, who won silver, turned to bow to the gold medal winner, Rebeca Andrade of Brazil, in a moment that went viral over its display of sportsmanship.

The situation has prompted criticism of gymnastics officials and the judging at Monday's event.

In addition to the incorrect difficulty score originally awarded to Chiles (which was fixed with her inquiry, then reversed Saturday), viewers online had pointed out a third potential error. Maneca-Voinea finished in fifth after judges deducted 0.1 from her score as a penalty for stepping out of bounds during her routine. But a video replay appeared to show that she had stayed in bounds. Without the penalty, she would have scored 13.800 — which would have earned her the bronze over both Chiles and Barbosu.

In addition to the protest over Chiles' inquiry, Romanian officials had asked the arbitration court to rescore Maneca-Voinea's routine. And finally, Romania asked that the three gymnasts — Barbosu, Maneca-Voinea, and Chiles — be ranked together in third place in order to each receive a bronze medal.

Naomi Baker / Getty Images / Getty Images Silver medalist Simone Biles (L) and bronze medalist Jordan Chiles (R) of Team United States celebrate after competing in the floor exercise final last week. Chiles had just learned she was moved from fifth to third following a scoring inquiry. An independent court arbitrator has determined that inquiry was made four seconds to late.

The court declined both requests.

"All this talk about the athlete, what about the judges?? Completely unacceptable," the U.S. gymnast Suni Lee wrote on Instagram. "This is awful and I'm gutted for Jordan."

The Olympics have a long history of returning medals. But the vast majority involve doping or violations of Olympic eligibility rules.

In two other cases involving questions about scores, the IOC allowed competitors to share the disputed medal.

In 2002, a dispute erupted over the judging of the pairs' figure skating competition, in which Russia was originally awarded the gold medal over a Canadian team that had appeared to perform with fewer mistakes. The competition's judges came under heavy scrutiny. After a week of controversy, the IOC awarded the gold medal to both teams.

At the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, Swiss skier Fanny Smith appeared to have finished in third place during the women's ski cross final. But she was penalized for making contact with Daniela Maier of Germany just before the finish line. Maier, who appeared to finish in fourth place, was moved into third and awarded bronze.

Nine days later, the International Ski and Snowboard Federation, known as FIS, ruled that Smith had been inappropriately penalized and revised the rankings, moving her back into third place, raising similar questions about Maier's bronze.

Ultimately, after months of legal proceedings, FIS ranked both skiers in third place, and the IOC agreed to allow them to share the bronze medal.

