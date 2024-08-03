In a league of his own, shot-putter Ryan Crouser wins U.S. 3rd Olympic gold in a row

SAINT-DENIS, France — When American shot-putter Ryan Crouser throws the 16-pound ball, his signature style is a bit different than his other competitors. That technique to his third gold medal on Saturday — a first in shot-put history — out-throwing everyone but himself.

The world record of 23.56 meters and the Olympic record of 23.30 meters — both his own — stand.

A downpour affected the performances. Some of his opponents slipped, slid, or fell on the rain-soaked circle, while Crouser took more cautious if less graceful spins on the 7-foot diameter circle.

The 31-year-old, whose best throw of the final was a seasonal best of 22.90, has dealt with a series of injuries this year, including his throwing elbow.

“This year hasn’t been easy,” he said. “A lot of self-doubt as to whether I would get back. It’s made it all the more special to be out there tonight. There were a lot of times I thought I might not be.”

He gave props to fellow American Joe Kovacs, who climbed out of fourth place to win silver. He'll now share the podium with Crouser for their third straight Olympics, coming in with silver each time.

“The rain came in, and it was tough conditions towards the end," Crouser said. "It helped to be leading, but the throw of the day goes to Joe Kovacs in round 6. … the most impressive throw I’ve ever seen him take.”

Crouser won at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016 and again in 2021 at the Tokyo Summer Games.

He may be his own greatest competition, but he’s taken some of that weight off of himself since Tokyo.

“In Tokyo, I felt so much pressure to perform because I had just thrown the world record,” he said. “I was in fantastic shape. It felt like it was mine to lose.”

But that doesn't mean he's not aiming for perfection.

"The search for that perfect throw with the perfect preparation, I really don't think it will ever happen," he previously told NPR. "So, you're kind of chasing the white buffalo in the sense that it exists in your mind. It's something that you try to put into existence, but is virtually impossible."

Crouser, who has a bachelor's degree in economics and a master's in finance from the University of Texas, also leans on his studies in engineering and analytics to innovate his throwing technique — a novel method known as the “Crouser Slide” — which allows for an extra spin of almost 60 degrees to increase speed explosiveness upon releasing the heavy weight.

That repetitive movement requires a well-rounded training regimen.

“It's a full-body movement. So you're training everything,” he told NPR. “We train sprints like a sprinter. Our plyometrics are very, very dynamic, as well as almost like an Olympic weightlifter meets a long-drive golfer.”



