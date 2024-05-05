Netanyahu's government has voted to shut down the Al Jazeera office in Israel

Updated May 05, 2024 at 08:48 AM ET

TEL AVIV, Israel — Israel's cabinet has voted to shut down the offices of the Al Jazeera network operating in the country with immediate effect.

Writing on X – formally known as Twitter – Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his government had decided "unanimously" to close Al Jazeera in Israel. He accused the Doha-headquartered network as an "incitement channel" against Israel.

Al Jazeera, which broadcasts in both English and Arabic, has previously vehemently denied such an allegation and said the Israeli leader had made a "false accusation in a disgraceful manner."

Despite having operated on the ground in Gaza throughout the war, Al Jazeera has long had a difficult relationship with Israel. In April, the Israeli parliament passed a law that would give the government the power to shut down foreign news networks that are viewed as harming national security. Some lawmakers accuse Al Jazeera of being "a mouthpiece of Hamas."

Israel's decision on Sunday came as Qatar, which along with Egypt, plays a key diplomatic role in hostage talks between Hamas and Israel.

Copyright 2024 NPR