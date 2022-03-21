Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson's Senate confirmation hearings

Updated March 23, 2022 at 3:58 PM ET

Confirmation hearings for Ketanji Brown Jackson continue Wednesday, as Senate Judiciary Committee members question the Supreme Court nominee for a second day.

On Tuesday, lawmakers grilled her for more than 13 hours and she faced questions on her view of critical race theory, whether she called former President George W. Bush and former Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld "war criminals," on the length of sentences she has handed down in child pornography cases and on abortion.

If confirmed, Jackson will be the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

