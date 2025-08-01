Lincoln PD Special Victims Unit head resigns after internal investigation

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story and it may be updated.

The former head of the Lincoln Police Department’s Special Victims Unit resigned from the department on Thursday.

Jake Dilsaver was under investigation by the Professional Standards Unit, according to a statement from the city of Lincoln confirming the resignation. The statement also said that the internal investigation was unrelated to pending lawsuits against the city.

Sarah Williams and 11 other Lincoln police officers and Lincoln Fire and Rescue employees filed lawsuits against the city alleging workplace discrimination, retaliation, sexual harassment and sexual assault. Williams told The Midwest Newsroom that she received sexually inappropriate messages from male officers, including Dilsaver, during her six years at LPD. She did not, however, mention Dilsaver in her lawsuit against the city of Lincoln, she said, out of fear of retaliation at the time.

Lincoln Police Department / X Capt. Jake Dilsaver, Lincoln Police Department

Dilsaver was removed from command of the Special Victims Unit—which investigates sex crimes—in March, following the publication of an investigation by The Midwest Newsroom and Nebraska Public Media into the allegations of sexual misconduct at the Lincoln Police Department.

In interviews, four former Lincoln police officers told The Midwest Newsroom that Dilsaver was known to send unwanted messages to female police officers, which allegedly included pictures of his genitals, according to one lawsuit.

The same lawsuit also alleges that in October 2021, despite women coming forward and reporting unwanted messages, Dilsaver was promoted to oversee the newly formed sex crimes unit at LPD.

While Dilsaver was removed from his command the Special Victims Unit was led by Lt. Justin Armstrong, who will now return to his assignment with the Southeast Team, according to the statement from the city of Lincoln. Lt. Michelle Jochum will take over the unit, effective immediately.

“LPD and the city of Lincoln will have no further comments on this personnel matter or any pending lawsuits,” the statement concluded.

As of April, Lincoln had paid more than $3.5 million to settle the lawsuits brought against the city since 2016.

In 2024, Lincoln’s police department employed 371 sworn officers. It has one of the lowest staffing levels of any police agency in the country for a city of its size, according to Lincoln.

“I would not expect to see that many lawsuits filed based on the size of that department,” said Jonathan Cherney, a national police practices and procedures expert based in Rancho Santa Margarita, California. “That seems high to me, and I can tell you, I’ll refer to the old phrase: ‘Where there’s smoke, there’s fire.’ If you’ve got that many people making complaints with similar allegations, there’s definitely a problem that needs to be addressed.”

While the city implemented policy changes in 2022 to address the culture of the department, the department still faces a legacy of lawsuits. Through public records, internal documents, legal records and interviews with former employees, The Midwest Newsroom found the department is grappling with how to handle misconduct, allegations and the persistence of these systemic problems.

Over the course of the investigation, the Lincoln Police Department declined to make Dilsaver, the police chief, or any other employees available to The Midwest Newsroom for interviews for the initial news report.

Lauryn Higgins contributed to this report.

If you need help or support

There are many resources available for survivors of sexual abuse, harassment, assault or domestic violence. Here are two national resources:

RAINN, or the Rape, Abuse, & Incest National Network, hotline: Call 800-656-4673.

The National Domestic Violence Crisis hotline: Use the website or call 800-799-7233.

The Midwest Newsroom is an investigative and enterprise journalism collaboration that includes Iowa Public Radio, KCUR, Nebraska Public Media, St. Louis Public Radio and NPR.

There are many ways you can contact us with story ideas and leads, and you can find that information here .

The Midwest Newsroom is a partner of The Trust Project . We invite you to review our ethics and practices here .

METHODOLOGY

Reporter Nick Loomis confirmed the information about Dilsaver's resignation with the city of Lincoln. This article incorporates reporting from Lauryn Higgins, who produced the original investigative story in March 2025.

TYPE OF ARTICLE

News: Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.