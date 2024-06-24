Iowa flood updates ↓

Communities in northwest Iowa are asking people to check first with local officials before they bring physical donations to help flooded residents.

For instance, the town of Sioux Rapids is only accepting certain items at the fire station on Monday. The list includes toilet paper, rubber gloves and first aid supplies.

Iowa Director of Homeland Security John Benson said donated items can burden communities already overwhelmed by disaster response.

“Showing up with a truckload of stuff and things makes the situation worse. So be cognizant when you donate that you’re doing that correctly.”

Benson said cash donations give local officials more flexibility to cover immediate and long-term costs.

Iowa Homeland Security is posting information online about items communities need as well as verified flood recovery funds that are raising money.