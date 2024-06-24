LIVE UPDATES
Iowa flood updates ↓
Follow the latest reporting on the flooding in northwest Iowa from IPR throughout the day.
What to know before donating to flooded communities
Communities in northwest Iowa are asking people to check first with local officials before they bring physical donations to help flooded residents.
For instance, the town of Sioux Rapids is only accepting certain items at the fire station on Monday. The list includes toilet paper, rubber gloves and first aid supplies.
Iowa Director of Homeland Security John Benson said donated items can burden communities already overwhelmed by disaster response.
“Showing up with a truckload of stuff and things makes the situation worse. So be cognizant when you donate that you’re doing that correctly.”
Benson said cash donations give local officials more flexibility to cover immediate and long-term costs.
Iowa Homeland Security is posting information online about items communities need as well as verified flood recovery funds that are raising money.
Evacuations are underway in Woodbury Co.
Emergency officials in Woodbury County have started evacuating people out of the Riverside area on the north side of Sioux City.
Other residents in the neighborhood on the Big Sioux River have been told to prepare to leave if water levels keep rising. For now, officials say they are going door-to-door to evacuate people as needed. They say water levels on the river have “stabilized” but are not yet falling.
The Tyson Events Center in Sioux City is open as a shelter for people who are forced to evacuate or voluntarily leave their homes.
Record-breaking floods sweep across NW Iowa over the weekend
Flooding in northwest Iowa broke records over the weekend after storms dropped up to 15 inches of rain in some areas across parts of Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa.
Gov. Kim Reynolds has issued a state disaster proclamation for 27 counties in western Iowa and requested aid for 22 counties through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Public Assistance Program. She requested additional aid for nine of the hardest-hit counties through FEMA’s Individuals and Households Program, which provides financial assistance to individuals and small businesses.
According to Reynolds, approximately 1,900 properties were impacted, with hundreds of homes destroyed and significant damage to agricultural land. The Iowa DNR helped rescue about 250 people caught in the path of rising rivers, with others airlifted out by the National Guard.
The National Weather Service says more rain is in the forecast, and high water continues to move downstream.
This post has been corrected to reflect the total number of counties included in the disaster proclamation. As of 1:30 p.m. on June 24, the total number is 27 counties.