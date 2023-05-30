LIVE: 5 remain unaccounted for in partial Davenport apartment collapse
Published May 30, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT
An apartment building in Davenport partially collapsed on May 28, and officials say the building remains unstable. Eight were rescued. Two people may still be in the wreckage and their conditions are unknown. Despite an initial sweep of the building that turned up no survivors within the wreckage, a woman was found alive and also rescued from the building on Monday night. Protests subsequently broke out following the city's announcement that they planned to demolish the building as early as Tuesday morning.