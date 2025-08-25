Ottumwa’s ‘traditional marriage' parade saw low turnout and passionate participants

Around 30 to 40 cars drove through downtown Ottumwa Saturday, promoting what supporters call “traditional marriage.”

The parade was part of a city proclamation, passed Aug. 19, celebrating marriage between a man and a woman. About two months after supporters of the proclamation brought the issue to the city council, fewer than a dozen community members came to watch the parade.

“The city should recognize different groups of people,” Rev. Travis Decker said before the parade. “Every group should have the opportunity for equal representation within the city.”

Decker wouldn’t say if he supports same-sex marriage rights. Rather, he said he recognizes all legal forms of marriage.

The Traditional Marriage Proclamation was revised to acknowledge all legal forms of marriage in Iowa. However, the cars in the parade only promoted heterosexual marriage. They were decorated with crosses, passages from the Bible and signs reading “One man, one woman equals marriage” and “Purity, commitment and love.”

1 of 4 — Ottumwa traditional marriage parade-1.jpg A counter protestor to Ottumwa's Traditional Marriage Parade holds a Pride flag in downtown Ottumwa on Saturday. Meghan McKinney / Iowa Public Radio 2 of 4 — Ottumwa traditional marriage parade-3.jpg A decorated car for Ottumwa's Traditional Marriage Parade on Saturday that promoted heterosexual marriage. Meghan McKinney / Iowa Public Radio 3 of 4 — Ottumwa traditional marriage parade-2.jpg Ottumwa hosted a Traditional Marriage Parade that promoted heterosexual marriage on Saturday. Colleen Decker (right) is dressed as a bride and sits in the back of a truck before the parade. Meghan McKinney / Iowa Public Radio 4 of 4 — Ottumwa traditional marriage parade-5.jpg Ottumwa Pride President Kristen Payne (left), Ottumwa Pride board member Judy Clingman (middle) and Ottumwa resident Connie Johnston (right) hosted a brunch at a downtown Ottumwa restaurant during the Traditional Marriage parade on Saturday. Meghan McKinney / Iowa Public Radio

Those who participated in the parade included people dressed as brides and grooms.

Before the parade, Decker prayed, thanking God for "loving wives and loving husbands, and men and women that are committed to staying together and being the best they can be for their children."

People driving cars in the parade threw candy toward mostly empty sidewalks. A few people counter-protested, holding Pride flags and a sign saying “I respect your right to marry.”

Olivia Palen, who grew up in Ottumwa, was one of the counter-protesters.

"It's disappointing to see something as exclusive as this take place in my hometown, where I have found so much love," Palen said.

Ottumwa Pride President Kristen Payne said it's worrisome that the city council passed what she calls an "exclusive proclamation." She said Ottumwa is a reflection of what’s happening in the country.

“Something has shifted in our climate, where there is no decorum, where it’s becoming more acceptable to send out these dog whistles," Payne said.

Decker said he would like to see the parade each year and doesn’t see himself expanding the effort beyond Ottumwa.