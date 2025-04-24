Iowa school learns resilience after record flooding

Students who attend the Rock Valley School Community District have settled into their newly renovated school after months of cleanup and construction.

“We're a K-12 building, so you don't really think about how massive the building is in square footage. And then when you're talking about the whole grounds being underwater for days, the damage is just mind-blowing,” Rock Valley High School Principal Nicole Roder said.

1 of 3 — RV_Auditorium.JPG Volunteers work to carry debris away from the Rock Valley Community School auditorium. Photo courtesy of the Rock Valley Community School District 2 of 3 — Rock Valley School Inside Flooding.jpg Flooding inside a Rock Valley Community School District cafeteria. Photo courtesy of the Rock Valley Community School District 3 of 3 — Rock Valley School Overhead.JPG Aerial view of flooding in Rock Valley in June of 2024. Photo courtesy of the Rock Valley Community School District

Catastrophic flooding from the Rock River sent high water surging through the community, devastating homes, businesses and the public school — where Roder estimated damage at $35 million.

Water at least 4 feet high inundated the building, impacting everything in its way, including at least 70 classrooms, desks and the bus barn. Rock Valley Christian School also sustained significant damage.

“There wasn’t honesty a lot that we saved,” Roder said. “As administration, I know we have not stopped and fully taken in the trauma. The teachers also haven’t had time to stop and de-traumatize and to realize what we actually went through. You just keep going and you keep pushing.”

Support for a submerged school

With just two months to prepare for a new school year, hundreds of volunteers helped clear away debris, mud and muck.

“Still to this day, it brings us all to tears, the amount of love and support we got from everyone and every community around us — in state and out of state. And how so many people immediately came to our rescue and helped us recover,” Roder said.

1 of 2 — classroom in midst of redoing.jpg This is one of about 70 classrooms that underwent renovations after historic flooding in Rock Valley. Photo courtesy of the Rock Valley Community School District 2 of 2 — First Practice in redone gym.jpg The girls' volleyball team holds the first practice in a newly renovated gym in Rock Valley. Photo courtesy of the Rock Valley Community School District

Students in kindergarten through second grade attended class in a church basement through late October. Middle schoolers were taught in a temporary modular building brought in by the state. Roder said they were the last students to return in the middle of March.

“The students don’t even pay attention to contractors working and making noise right down the hall from them,” she said. “We’re happy so many people were there for us in our time of need, and they’re still there. So, it’s been a pretty awesome ride, even though it wasn’t the one that we really wanted to take.”

Some challenges still lie ahead

Roder said after payments from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and insurance, the district will still likely need to cover $10 million in expenses. Plus, crews haven't started on landscaping or the football field.

Photo courtesy of Rock Valley Community School District Nicole Roder has worked for the Rock Valley Community School District since 2009. She previously taught Spanish and coached for West Central Valley Community School in Stuart. "I have loved kids since I was a little girl and grew up in a family of educations, so I always knew I was going to be a teacher," she said. "It's the only thing I really know how to do."

“We haven’t seen any of the funding yet. We’re still turning in bills. Our superintendent meets weekly with FEMA to go over recovery costs,” Roder said.

Besides hardship at the school, Roder says about 40 staff members also experienced flood problems at home.

“None of the administrators were impacted, so that was a bit of a godsend. We were able to take care of our people and our building,” Roder said. “However, my son and daughter-in-law lost their house. So, at the same time, I was trying to help them, as well.”

School leader honored for strong leadership

For leading her district through adversity, the School Administrators of Iowa named Roder the High School Principal of the Year. The organization also said she builds a positive and inclusive school culture where everyone feels valued, supported and inspired.

“I do take a lot of passion in my job, my students, my community, my school,” Roder said. “I live and bleed it — it's just who I am. I'm also pretty proud of it and pretty proud of the people I work with.”