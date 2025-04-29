Bye-bye bots. Iowa lawmakers crack down on ticket bots with 'Taylor Swift bill’

Iowa lawmakers gave their final nod to legislation aimed at banning the use of automated bots for buying tickets online Monday.

Known as Senate File 146, the proposal would outlaw the development or use of software programs designed to bypass purchase limits, digital queues, presale access codes or other tools used to control ticket sales. If enacted, the law would require ticketing platforms to report violations within five days, subject to the Iowa attorney general’s judgment.

Offenders could be prosecuted under the state’s consumer fraud statutes.

The bill was introduced in response to major ticketing problems during Taylor Swift’s 2023 Eras Tour, when fans blamed automated bots and scalpers for limited ticket availability. Similar legislation has been considered at both the state and federal levels — Minnesota passed its own "Taylor Swift bill" in January. A recent executive order signed by President Donald Trump at the start of the month directs the Federal Trade Commission to enforce transparency throughout the ticket-buying process, and pledges to strengthen enforcement of the Better Online Ticket Sales (BOTS) Act, which targets scalpers who use automated software to buy tickets in bulk and resell them at inflated prices.

Iowa's bill passed without opposition on Monday.

Sen. Sarah Trone Garriott, D-Windsor Heights, praised the bipartisan effort with references to Swift songs.

“Bots have had a marvelous time ruining everything,” she said. “Iowans have had to become hunters with cell phones to get their tickets, and it is a ruthless game unless you play it good and right — and Iowans know that all too well. It’s like trying to solve a crossword, and realizing there’s no right answer.”

The measure now heads to the governor for approval before it can become law.

While Swift has never played at an Iowa venue, another bill moving through the Legislature aims to change that.

Senate File 621, which would create a grant program to make the state more competitive when bidding for big events, including concerts, was unanimously advanced by the Senate Appropriations Committee last week.

"It's Taylor Swift concerts at Kinnick,” said the bill's sponsor, Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville. “It would put us in the market to host such events, and it would make us competitive with other states.”

The legislation would establish a program to provide financial assistance to Iowa nonprofit organizations that promote economic development and tourism during the bidding process for large events.