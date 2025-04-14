Small Iowa town wins Great American Main Street Award for public art, revitalization

The nonprofit Jefferson Matters is one of three recipients in the U.S. to receive the 2025 Great American Main Street Award.

A national jury of industry professionals and leaders in economic development and historic preservation select the winners each year from the Main Street America network.

“Having this outside perspective, and folks from around the United States look at us and say, ‘yeah, you’re one of the best,’ [is meaningful.] It’s good for us to keep telling that story to our local folks, and certainly we hope that brings folks to visit and also maybe want to live in Jefferson,” said Matt Wetrich, executive director of Jefferson Matters.

Over the last 13 years, Jefferson Matters, community leaders and volunteers have helped rehabilitate 115 buildings and attract 45 new businesses. This includes several dozen local women, who saved a historic building and supported a new restaurant.

Wetrich said the community’s investment in the arts is also part of its economic development.

“We say [our downtown] is our living room. That’s where you welcome folks in,” he said.

Along with downtown sculptures, landscaping and events, Jefferson has commissioned artists to paint rooftop murals, which are visible from the top of the Mahanay Memorial Carillon Tower.

Jefferson Matters Main Street

Wetrich said other attractions include The Stitch, a quilting shop that hosts classes and retreats, and RVP 1875, a furniture-making shop and museum. The owner only uses the tools, techniques and finishes that would have been available in 1875. The History Boy Theatre Company in the back offers musicals.

“There’s a lot of neat, creative opportunities here. If you come in the fall, Deal’s Orchard is a must stop, right here on the edge of town,” Wetrich said. “We have what we call the head of the Raccoon River Valley Trail that goes all the way to Des Moines.”



Main Street Iowa

The Iowa Economic Development Authority overseas the Main Street Iowa program, which provides funding, technical support and resources to a select group of communities. It’s part of the Main Street America network.

Jefferson became a Main Street Iowa community in 2012, and goes through an accreditation process to maintain its designation.

“Jefferson not only embodies the spirit of a thriving Main Street community, but also serves as a model of innovation and community engagement for Main Street programs across the state — and the nation,” said Debi Durham, director of the Iowa Economic Development Authority and Iowa Finance Authority in a news release.

The 2025 Great American Main Street Award marks the 10th Iowa community to receive national recognition. Past recipients include Bonaparte (1996), Burlington (2004), Cedar Falls (2002), Corning (1998), Dubuque (1995), Elkader (2001), Keokuk (2000), the Valley Junction district in West Des Moines (2012) and Woodbine (2014).

Since 1995, only 115 of more than 2,000 Main Street programs across the U.S. have been acknowledged as Great American Main Street Award-winning communities.