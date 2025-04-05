Thousands rally against Trump administration in Iowa City 'Hands Off!' rally

They brandished signs saying, “Girls Just Wanna Have Rights” and “You Wanted Cheaper Eggs, You Got Measles Instead,” decrying the Trump administration’s recent cuts to various federal programs and the measles outbreak in Texas and New Mexico.

Protests emerged in more than a dozen cities in Iowa, in towns such as Red Oak, Sioux City, Des Moines and Decorah.

In Iowa City, demonstrators marched through the downtown area. “Hands off democracy” was a regular refrain as they toured the streets before hearing speeches from a roster of legislators, local leaders and community members.

During her speech, State Sen. Janice Weiner furnished a quote from New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker’s recent 25-hour senate floor speech.

“This is a moral moment. It isn’t right or left, it’s right or wrong. Let’s get in good trouble,” Weiner said.

Other legislators who spoke included Rep. Adam Zabner, D-Iowa City, and Rep. Aime Wichtendahl, D-Hiawatha.

“The ruling Trump and Reynolds regime talks about freedom. But when they are in power, they only take freedom away,” Wichtendahl said, in reference to the removal of gender identity from the Iowa Civil Rights Act. Wichtendahl is the first openly transgender woman to be elected to the state legislature.

Mandi Remington, a representative of the Corridor Community Action Network and Johnson County Supervisor, warned against the administration’s offensive against diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

“These assaults are already impacting real people in our communities,” Remington said. “People who are losing their jobs, their services, and their academic and social supports. Now, we’re seeing the same playbook extend to community colleges, corporations, federal employees and local government.”

Remington said she has been deeply imbedded in DEI leadership at the University of Iowa and has seen firsthand the effects of dissolving its Department of Accessibility, Opportunity and Diversity and its identity-based Living Learning Communities. These decisions were made following directives from the Iowa Board of Regents.

Other speakers included employees of the United States Postal Service, the Veteran’s Affairs hospital, the Iowa City Public Library, and Food and Water Watch, who have all faced cuts due to decisions led by the Department of Government Efficiency, the special task force led by Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Kenneth Matykiewicz and his wife drove from Sycamore, Illinois for the protest. He said he has been protesting since the 1970s and the Vietnam War.

“There’s been nothing to show me that there’s a lot that’s changed since then, you know,” Matykiewicz said. “I think there is if I reflect long enough. It’s nice to see this in places besides New York, Chicago, or Los Angeles. To see it right here in hometown, America—it gives me hope.”