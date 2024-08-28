A little 'Razzle Dazzle' creates community color in Sioux City

Vibrant strips of fabric run in geometric directions on the outside of the Sioux City Art Center and Gilchrist Learning Center.

"There's every single possible color I think that exists in this project, and it all works,” Todd Behrens, the Sioux City Art Center director, said. "All the scraps, all the work and all the diversity of the materials — it's a total representation of the Siouxland area.”

The creation, titled "Razzle Dazzle," came from the imagination of New York City-area artist Amanda Browder, who specializes in large-scale fabric installations outside of buildings and public spaces. The exhibit will be on display through October — unless winter comes early.

Sheila Brummer / Iowa Public Radio Amanda Browder spent a year working with volunteers in Sioux City to create "Razzle Dazzle." “All of a sudden it became this fiery space where the Art Center bloomed with color," she said. "You can see it from the highway. You can see it from another state — it's so big."

Bringing a colorful creation to life

Browder uses different shades and textures to create her massive masterpieces.

"We know when we see fabric, it instigates a feeling of nostalgia. And we know because we wear fabric every day,” Browder said. "This is the beginning of where that fabric comes together. And as we sew it together, to me, it represents the city and the people who live around here.”

Browder immersed herself in the community. The public first met her a year ago as she gathered textile donations from people who attended the annual ArtSplash Festival.

They cleaned out drawers and closets for some unique options — some new, others at least 100 years old. Everything from prom dresses to grandma's old curtains and even flour sacks from the Great Depression.

"In the early days of the Depression, they were just raw cotton with no kind of pattern on the outside,” Browder said. "But because they started seeing women cutting them up and turning them into dresses and different kinds of garments, they started printing on them. I’m really proud these were included in the project.”

Sheila Brummer / Iowa Public Radio Christopher Adkins helped bring "Razzle Dazzle" to Sioux City. He stands in the Art Center's atrium and wears a shirt made for him by artist Amanda Browder. Adkins came to Sioux City in 2022 from the Twin Cities, where he worked at the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Also pleased with the process is Christopher Adkins, the Art Center’s curator, who came up with the idea to bring Browder to Sioux City when he saw a project she completed for his hometown of St. Charles, Ill., a few years earlier.

"I said to myself, the universe is telling me something that I need to sort of reach out, have a conversation with her and see what we can do in Sioux City,” Adkins said. "I was looking for a project that kind of hit the buttons of accessibility, of being contemporary art, of being something that anyone can get involved with, but also have people see contemporary art in a brand new way that is not super difficult. It is very accessible. You can do it.”

Volunteers share talent and togetherness

Gaylene Ironhawk’s passion for sewing is evident in a section with about two dozen detailed doilies that decorate a black background — the kind common in households from the Victorian era through the early 1950s.

"They took me about a week because they’re such small pieces and I had to cover every little bit,” Ironhawk said. "I would also take other bundles of fabric to my house and bring them back finished — it was my homework."

The professional seamstress also enjoyed meeting others on the same innovative journey — people ranging in age from 2 to 90 — who helped pin, cut, and sew.

"It was just colorful togetherness — spiritual,” she added. "It was fun. We went home with a great feeling,” Ironwood added.

With her handiwork part of something bigger, she shared the joy she felt when seeing the final effort for the first time.

Sheila Brummer / Iowa Public Radio Volunteer Gaylene Ironhawk of South Sioux City, Neb., stands in front of one of the sections she created for "Razzle Dazzle." She started sewing quilts with her mother and grandmother before starting a career in tuxedos and alterations.

"When we pulled up, my husband and I thought it was painted even though we knew it wasn’t," Ironwood said. "Then we drove and got closer. It's amazing — spectacular. There’s no words for it."

Other sections of the project tell the stories of who owned the fabric, who stitched it together — an estimated 400 to 500 volunteers in several spots across town.

A core group of a dozen local and loyal sewists put in hundreds of hours of help, including Ironwood and experienced quilter Sue Mullin of Sioux City.

Sheila Brummer / Iowa Public Radio Sue Mullin of Sioux City spent hundreds of hours on "Razzle Dazzle." The fabric to her right is from the 1920s.

"We first started last year, and we were just given fabric and were told, 'Here, make these strips,’” Mullin said. "It was very freeing for somebody who usually follows patterns and things. It's like anything you want to do, and it all is good. And that was wonderful.”

Even more fulfilling than sharing her skills were the connections Mullin made with others. She said it is all a testament to the radiant and inclusive Browder.

1 of 4 — 082724_amanda_with_volunteers_720.jpg Artist Amanda Browder assists recent Venezuelan immigrants who helped volunteer at the Mary J. Treglia Community House in Sioux City. Adam Gonshorowski / Photo Courtesy of the Sioux City Art Center 2 of 4 — 082724_West Middle School.JPEG Volunteers pin fabric at West Middle School in Sioux City — one of several locations in the community where volunteers helped create "Razzle Dazzle." Adam Gonshorowski / Photo Courtesy of the Sioux City Art Center 3 of 4 — 082724_Tyson Events Center.JPEG Overhead view of one section of "Razzle Dazzle" at Sioux City's Tyson Events Center. Usually, the venue hosts concerts and sporting events. Adam Gonshorowski / Photo Courtesy of the Sioux City Art Center 4 of 4 — 082724_installation.jpg Installation day for "Razzle Dazzle" at the Sioux City Art Center. Adam Gonshorowski / Photo Courtesy of the Sioux City Art Center

"She is just a team builder. She is eclectic. She is full of energy. She loves people. She is so excited about what she's doing.” Mullin said. "She would say, ‘Are you okay? How are you doing? What can I get you to do? Are you feeling included?’ That’s what she did to everybody, no matter where we went. She just was this little person hopping all around, making sure everybody was having a good time and felt comfortable."

Mullin said her journey with newfound collaborators and friends will continue.

Sheila Brummer / Iowa Public Radio Artist Amanda Browder grew close to many volunteers in Sioux City. They pose for a picture during the community dedication of "Razzle Dazzle."

"The other thing that came from doing this is all of the other people that I met that I had never talked to before, that I did not know that sewed or were artists,” Mullin said. "We plan to do a road trip to see Amanda in New York and she’s going to show us around the Garment District and MoMa. We have really become that close of a tight-knit group.”

A large-scale success

"Razzle Dazzle" measures an estimated 25,000 square feet and contains miles of cloth and thread. Five large sections are prominently placed on the Gilchrist Learning Center and main building.

"We have the south wall, which is about 65 by 55 feet. We have the rotunda, which is two pieces — one that's 109 feet by 34 feet and then the backsplash is 56 feet by 15 feet. Then, at Gilcrest, this one is 51 feet by 45 feet. And then the corner is 51 feet by 30 feet,” Browder said. "It's crazy. It's a lot.”

All the measurements needed to be precise for a smooth installation.

1 of 4 — 082324_Art Center Interior.jpg An inside look of the Sioux City Art Center. "I was so excited to work with the glass rotunda," Browder said. "When the sun comes through, it turns into a big kaleidoscope." Sheila Brummer / Iowa Public Radio 2 of 4 — 082524_Main Exterior.jpg Front view of "Razzle Dazzle" at the Sioux City Art Center. The term originated from ship camouflage used during World War I. Part of the project's funding came from a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, the Gilchrist Foundation and the Iowa Economic Development Authority. Sheila Brummer / Iowa Public Radio 3 of 4 — 082324_Atrium Exterior.jpg Front entrance to the Sioux City Art Center. The "Razzle Dazzle" installation can be seen from Interstate 29. Sheila Brummer / Iowa Public Radio 4 of 4 — 082524_Gilchrist Backside.jpg The backside of the Gilchrist Learning Center faces downtown Sioux City. Sheila Brummer / Iowa Public Radio

"I got up on the roof to ensure everything was properly done. When we draped the rotunda piece — it finally went down and fit perfectly. I just jumped for joy. It was the best day ever,” Browder said. "I have to say, I cried when the first south wall went up because when you take something flat and then increase it to about five stories tall, it gets immensely more important, exciting and celebratory. So, I'm very happy about it.”

Amanda Browder plans to attend her second ArtSplash in Sioux City over Labor Day weekend before moving on to her next endeavor.

"I have two projects on the rise. One in Nashville coming up in September,” Browder said. "Everything here gets archived — nothing is chopped up and turned into something else. This is a piece of art installation that needs to be preserved for the future.”

As long as the weather permits, visitors will have roughly two months to see "Razzle Dazzle" displayed in Sioux City.

"This piece may actually go up somewhere else at some point, on another building," Browder said. "But it will always be called "Razzle Dazzle." And I’ll always refer back to Sioux City. I feel really honored to have been welcomed here."