Live at the Temple offers music for all tastes this season

Des Moines Performing Arts' 2024-25 Prairie Meadows Live at the Temple concert series is beginning next month, and for music fans there are a variety of options to see. Acts include Socks in the Frying Pan, Matthew Sweet, Grupo Bella, Judy Carmichael, Chelsey Green & The Green Project. Package add-ons include The Queen’s Cartoonist and Irish Christmas in America.

If you're not familiar with the artists in the series, here's a quick rundown of who's coming and when.

Socks in the Frying Pan – Sept. 22

For some of the most electrifying Irish traditional music, look no further than Socks in the Frying Pan.

Socks in the Frying Pan is a multi-award winning trio from County Clare on the west coast of Ireland, the universal hub of Irish traditional music.

Matthew Sweet – Oct. 1-2

Matthew Sweet emerged in 1991 as the leading figure of the power pop revival. Throughout his decades-long career, he has continued to solidify his reputation as one of the premier alternative pop singer/songwriters. Both prolific and consistent, Sweet has more than 20 albums to his credit, including the classics Girlfriend and 100% Fun.

Grupo Bella – Oct. 24

Grupo Bella is a multi-faceted ensemble from the Los Angeles area. Their roots are Mariachi, and they span the music of many different cultures, decades and various Latin American and American styles.

Judy Carmichael – Jan. 31, 2025

Grammy-nominated pianist/vocalist Judy Carmichael is one of the world’s leading interpreters of stride and swing piano. Count Basie nicknamed her “Stride," acknowledging the command with which she plays this technically and physically demanding jazz piano style.

Chelsey Green & The Green Project – April 10, 2025

Chelsey Green & The Green Project brings R&B, Pop, Soul, Funk and Jazz to audiences in a whole new way.

Add-ons:

Season ticket holders have the option to purchase tickets to both The Queen's Cartoonist and Irish Christmas in America.

The Queen's Cartoonist – Nov. 15

The Queen's Cartoonist performs music from over one hundred years of animation across the globe. The group synchronizes the animations to the music and matches the zany energy of those old cartoons with their performance.

Irish Christmas in America Nov. 23 – 24

If you missed it last year, or want to see it again, here’s your chance to catch the highly successful holiday show Irish Christmas in America. The concert includes a variety of traditional Irish instruments mixed with dancing and fun for the whole family.

The Live at the Temple concert series begins Sept. 22.

Editor's note: Des Moines Performing Arts is an IPR sponsor.