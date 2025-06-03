A federal bill would make it easier for farmers to kill protected black vultures

A group of Republican senators have introduced a bill that seeks to give farmers more control to kill black vultures threatening their livestock.

Black vultures can prey on newborn livestock, like calves and piglets, causing stress for farmers. Because the vultures are protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act , farmers need federal permission to kill or capture the birds.

The Black Vulture Relief Act , if passed, would remove that requirement. Farmers would still have to report the number of birds they take to the Fish and Wildlife Services so the agency can continue monitoring vulture populations. And it would continue to prohibit the use of poison to kill the birds.

Sen. Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma introduced the bill in May with Sens. Eric Schmitt of Missouri, John Cornyn of Texas and Tommy Tuberville of Alabama. Mullin and other lawmakers introduced similar legislation in 2023 and 2024, and there’s a similar bill introduced in the House this year.

“Oklahoma ranchers deserve the right to protect their livestock from threatening predators,” Mullin said in a news release . “Attacks from black vultures are all too common and our ranchers are suffering the consequences.”

The black vulture population has increased in recent years, according to the U.S. Geological Survey , and their range has expanded northward into Missouri, Illinois and Indiana.

Ranchers can request permits to shoot a limited number of vultures on their property. There is a federal permit process, as well as a pilot program that allows farmers to secure permits for free.

The vultures cost some farmers thousands of dollars a year in lost calves, said Laramie Adams, an associate government affairs director with the Texas Farm Bureau.

“This doesn't just put the farmer [or] rancher in a bad position,” Adams said. “That puts consumers in a bad position long term. So, you know, any loss that they take, even if it's a few baby calves a year, that's a loss they shouldn't have to take.”

Teresa Steckler, a livestock specialist with the University of Illinois Extension, said black vultures are extremely cunning and cause problems for farmers every season.

“Once they find your farm, and they know when you calve, they will actually come back year after year about the same time that you're supposed to calve,” Steckler said.

Black vultures can learn the sounds of trucks and machinery on site, and they’ll fly away when they hear trucks coming and quickly return when they drive away, Steckler said.

Scott Rush is an associate professor at Mississippi State University. He conducted research on black vultures for the Department of Defense, tagging hundreds of birds to track their movements.

He’s concerned that if this bill passes, it could be consequential for these birds, which act as “ecosystem cleaners.” He said they eat roadkill and other dead animals, which can help to prevent the spread of disease.

“We don't necessarily have good information on the number of birds that were there beforehand,” Rush said. “So instituting a lethal take if you don't know how many birds are there to start with, or even what your population guidelines should be, seems a little naive.”

He’s also worried that it will be easier for ranchers to kill vultures even if they might not be the specific culprit in every case.

Steckler said there are ways to address some vulture predation. For example, farmers can board up old barn windows, remove dead trees and bury dead livestock to help keep the vultures away. One of the most effective strategies, according to Steckler, is to construct an effigy , or a black vulture decoy, to hang and prevent them from congregating.