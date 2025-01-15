Shows coming to Iowa that we can't wait to see in 2025

There's no shortage of entertainment coming to Iowa this year. From live music to theatre to comedy acts, you're sure to find something you'll love. To help with your research, we've compiled a list of can't-miss shows coming to Iowa venues in the year ahead — including ones where tickets are going fast!

Adler Theatre

Location: Davenport

Nikki Glaser, the comedian who was recently seen making history with her first award show hosting gig, is bringing her stand-up tour, Alive And Unwell, to Iowa May 29.

We're also looking forward to the Broadway hit musical Hadestown, playing Jan. 15 at the Adler. If this is far too short notice, never fear: you'll have several other opportunities to see the show in Iowa this year. Hadestown is also playing Jan. 16 at the North Iowa Community Auditorium, then at Hancher Auditorium in Iowa City from Jan. 24 — 26. It'll come to the Gallagher Bluedorn April 4 — 5, and the Des Moines Civic Center April 11 — 13.



Des Moines Civic Center

Location: Des Moines

Shelby Hisel, publicist for Des Moines Performing Arts, says the best seats for the Des Moines Symphony's performances of Harry Potter & the Half-Blood Prince in Concert on Feb. 14 and 15 and The Rock Orchestra by Candlelight on April 30 are going fast.

She says several shows from the Civic Center's Willis Broadway Series, like the pop-anthem-riddled & Juliet (May 6 — 11) and the explosive musical hit Hamilton (June 3 — 15) are also hot-ticket.

A show we're particularly excited to see is Shucked. The musical comedy about corn is on its national tour, and we're pleased it's making Iowa one of its stops from Jan. 28 to Feb. 2!



Gallagher Bluedorn

Location: Cedar Falls

Don't miss the beloved musical hit Dear Evan Hansen this year, which plays at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center at the University of Northern Iowa from March 8 — 9.

Hancher Auditorium

Location: Iowa City

The musical adaptation of Mean Girls is coming to Hancher March 7 — 9. We're also looking forward to Julien Baker and Torres' performance April 3 as part of this year's Mission Creek Festival!

Iowa State Fair Grandstand

Location: Des Moines

The grandstand has brought in Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, The Chicks and Ludacris in recent years, and this year's fair will also include a varied selection of acts. There's one more act to be announced, but so far we know Christian artist Forrest Frank and country artists Park McCollum and Megan Moroney will perform the first weekend, while Def Leppard and Hairball's Silver Anniversary Tour will take the second weekend.



Paramount Theatre

Location: Cedar Rapids

These shows are only playing at the Paramount for one day! Ticket Office Manager Eric Dunlap recommends scooping up your tickets to Trampled by Turtles (March 7), Mean Girls (March 12) and Carly Pearce (March 22) soon to snag the best seats.

He also said Whose Live Anyway? (April 3), featuring members of the cast of Whose Line Is It Anyway? and The Cher Show (April 22) are popular picks.



Tyson Events Center

Location: Sioux City

Comedian Nate Bargatze, "the nicest man in stand-up," is bringing his Big Dumb Eyes World Tour to Sioux City this summer. You can catch him June 20.



Wells Fargo Arena

Location: Des Moines

Catch the Brooks & Dunn Neon Moon Tour April 24 and comedian Shane Gillis May 31. Note that the arena's name will be changed to Casey's Center this summer!