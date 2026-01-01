Annual Sustaining Membership
Turn your gift to IPR into an Annual Sustaining Membership! Donate here.
Annual Sustaining Memberships ensure IPR will receive a yearly donation at the same time every year. Instead of responding to renewal letters in the mail, you can set up your gift to be automatically withdrawn from your credit card or bank account annually.
Plus, you will gain all of the same benefits as a Monthly Sustaining Members:
- Once less thing to remember; your membership will always be up to date.
- IPR saves on postage, printing and other costs which puts more of your gift into the news and music you value.
- Special invitations to shows, member pre-sale tickets and events.
- Exclusive discounts and access to the online IPR Shop — purchase great Iowa Public Radio gear anytime you wish!
- Subscribe to our monthly email newsletter, Connections, just for members and packed with information you won't get elsewhere.