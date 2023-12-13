© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

ISU survey shows Iowa's record-high farmland values may have plateaued

Iowa Public Radio | By Sheila Brummer
Published December 13, 2023 at 12:30 PM CST
The image shows a farm field with dark brown, almost black dirt with farmsteads in the distance. The sky is a bit hazy too.
Sheila Brummer
/
IPR
Photo from a field in Dickinson County where an acre of land is valued at $13,159. That's down 1.3% from 2022 to 2023.

The annual report by Iowa State University also shows varying values for farmland across the state.

Once again, Iowa is seeing a record-high price for an average acre of farmland. The 2023 average is $11,835, an increase of 3.7%.

Rabail Chandio, an assistant professor and extension economist at Iowa State University, oversees the annual ISU Land Value Surveyand said the state isn’t seeing the major increases experienced during the past two years, when farmland jumped 17% and 29%.

A lady with brown hair and eyes is wearing clear-framed glasses, a burgundy scarf and a black blazer.
Iowa State University/Vimeo
Rabail Chandio presented the 2023 Iowa Land Survey during a virtual news conference on Tuesday. Chandio took over the survey for extension economist Wendong Zhang, who is now at Cornell University.

“If we're looking at the overall change in the land market this year, we're still at the peak, but we're seeing the peak slowed down a little,” Chandio said.

The survey that started in 1941 uses input from ag lenders, brokers and farm managers to calculate average land values on a county-by-county basis.

“For about 40 counties, we still see an increase in inflation-adjusted values, which means that those values are also recorded high — even higher than the peaks observed in 2013,” she said.

Northwest Iowa saw the only decrease in farmland value, according to the ISU survey.
Iowa State University
Northwest Iowa saw the only decrease in farmland value, according to the ISU survey that included input from 282 respondents.

Chandio predicted values will hold fairly steady in the future without a bubble in land values, even though prices are impacted by interest rate hikes, lower commodity prices, higher costs and drought.

“But people expect an adjustment to happen in the market quite naturally and again in the next five years," she said. "They expect the market to pick back up again once these concerns and the situation have corrected itself."

Southeast Iowa saw the biggest gains in land value, according to the ISU survey.
Iowa State University
Southeast Iowa saw the biggest gains in land value, according to the ISU survey.

Southeast Iowa saw the biggest gains from people buying land for recreation and hunting. Northwest Iowa saw a very slight dip in value. Even so, Sioux County replaced O’Brien County with the highest farmland value of about $16,500 an acre. That’s more than $4,600 higher than the state average.

Iowa State University land survey shows farmland values for all of the state's 99 counties.
Iowa State University
Iowa State University land survey shows farmland values for all of the state's 99 counties.
Tags
Agriculture Iowa State UniversityFarmingEconomyeconomic developmentAgribusiness
Sheila Brummer
Sheila Brummer joined the staff of Iowa Public Radio as Western Iowa Reporter in August of 2023. She knows the area well, after growing up on a farm in Crawford County, graduating from Morningside University in Sioux City and working in local media.
See stories by Sheila Brummer
Related Content