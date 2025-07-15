Here are the 2025 Emmy nominations

Updated July 15, 2025 at 1:35 PM CDT

The Television Academy announced nominations for the 2025 Primetime Emmy Awards on Tuesday morning. Apple TV+ drama Severance leads the nominations with 27, followed by HBO crime drama The Penguin, with 24. Apple TV+ comedy The Studio and HBO's The White Lotus each have 23 nods.

Among others, Harrison Ford (Shrinking), Jenny Slate (Dying for Sex) and Tramell Tillman (Severance) and Cristin Milioti (The Penguin) were each nominated for their first Emmys. So was Owen Cooper, the star of Netflix's Adolescence. You can read our takeaways here and find a full list of nominees can be found here.

Outstanding comedy series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders In The Building

Shrinking

The Studio

What We Do In The Shadows

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

Uzo Aduba, The Residence

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Jean Smart, Hacks

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Seth Rogen, The Studio

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders In The Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series

Ike Barinholtz, The Studio

Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Michael Urie, Shrinking

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Kathryn Hahn, The Studio

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Catherine O'Hara, The Studio

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Outstanding drama series

Andor

The Diplomat

The Last Of Us

Paradise

The Pitt

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal, The Last Of Us

Adam Scott, Severance

Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Britt Lower, Severance

Bella Ramsey, The Last Of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat



Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series

Zach Cherry, Severance

Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus

James Marsden, Paradise

Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman, Severance

John Turturro, Severance

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series

Patricia Arquette, Severance

Carrie Coon, The White Lotus

Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt

Julianne Nicholson, Paradise

Parker Posey, The White Lotus

Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Outstanding limited or anthology series

Adolescence

Black Mirror

Dying For Sex

Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Meghann Fahy, Sirens

Rashida Jones, Black Mirror

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Michelle Williams, Dying For Sex

Outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent

Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief

Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story

Outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Ruth Negga, Presumed Innocent

Deirdre O'Connell, The Penguin

Chloë Sevigny, Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story

Jenny Slate, Dying For Sex

Christine Tremarco, Adolescence

Outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story

Bill Camp, Presumed Innocent

Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Rob Delaney, Dying For Sex

Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocent

Ashley Walters, Adolescence

Outstanding reality competition program

RuPaul's Drag Race

Survivor

The Amazing Race

The Traitors

Top Chef

Outstanding talk series

Jimmy Kimmel Live

The Daily Show

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

See the full list of nominees here.

Winners will be announced at the 77th Emmy Awards ceremony, hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze on September 14 in Los Angeles.

Copyright 2025 NPR