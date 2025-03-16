Sunday Puzzle: Celebrity jeopardy

On-air challenge: I'm going to give you clues to some famous people past or present. The first two letters of each clue are the initials of the answer's name.

Ex. Master boxer --> Muhammed Ali

1. Award-winning pop artist

2. Appeared in "Scarface" and "Dog Day Afternoon"

3. Eminent French president

4. Inventor of calculus

5. Brought fame to the Yankees

6. Married to Louis XVI

7. Jocular host of HBO's "Last Week Tonight"

8. Backed the British traitorously in the Revolutionary War

9. Artful NPR host



Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge came from listener Al Gori, of Cozy Lake, N.J. Take the name JON STEWART, as in the comedian and TV host. Rearrange the 10 letters to spell the titles of three classic movies. One of the titles is its familiar shortened form.

Challenge answer: "Jaws," "Tron," "E.T."

Winner: Nancy Patula of Palm Harbor, Florida.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from Joseph Young, who's a frequent contributor here. Name a famous island in eight letters. Remove three consecutive letters. The letters that remain, in left-to-right order, will name where many islands can be found -- but not this one. What is this island, and where can't it be found?

