Israel delays Palestinian prisoner release, while sending tanks to occupied West Bank

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Israel says it has deployed tanks in the occupied West Bank. It's the first time tanks have been sent to the territory in more than two decades. And it comes as Israeli leaders say they have instructed the military to intensify what it calls a counterterrorism operation in the West Bank, an operation that has been going on for more than a month now and has displaced tens of thousands of Palestinians from their home. For more, we're joined by NPR's Kat Lonsdorf. Good morning.

KAT LONSDORF, BYLINE: Hey. Good morning.

FADEL: So what can you tell us about the Israeli military operation in the occupied West Bank right now?

LONSDORF: So these Israeli tanks have entered the Jenin refugee camp, which is where this current military operation started and has been a focus throughout. In the past month, the operation has spread to several other refugee camps. And, you know, one thing to understand when we talk about these refugee camps is that they're built-up urban areas with apartment buildings and family housing...

FADEL: Yeah.

LONSDORF: ...Schools, hospitals, infrastructure. They have long been militant strongholds, which is why Israel says it's focusing on them. But, you know, they're also home to families and civilians. Yesterday, as tanks were entering, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz put out a statement saying that the Israeli troops will remain in the camps for the coming year, which is a big change in policy. He also said that the Israeli military will continue to, quote, "clear refugee camps" and that the more than 40,000 Palestinians who have fled during this violence would not be allowed to return. Palestinian leaders firmly reject this and fear that this might allow for Israel to begin to annex parts of the West Bank.

FADEL: So let's talk about the Palestinians who have fled. You were in Jenin last week...

LONSDORF: Yeah.

FADEL: ...And spent some time talking to displaced families. What did you hear from them?

LONSDORF: So this is the largest displacement of Palestinians in the West Bank in several decades. Many of those who were displaced are staying in rented apartments that are becoming increasingly unaffordable. But others are staying in makeshift shelters, you know, in schools or mosques or community centers. I talked to Sanaa al Shuraim (ph). She fled her home in the Jenin refugee camp with her family and 1-month-old granddaughter weeks ago. They're now living in a school in a village outside the city.

SANAA AL SHURAIM: (Speaking Arabic).

LONSDORF: "I'm so stressed," she told me. "I keep asking, when can we go back? Ramadan is coming and I want to be home." You know, the holy month of Ramadan starts at the end of this week, and people were hoping that they could go home for it. Now with Katz's announcement, that really doesn't seem like a possibility.

FADEL: Before I let you go, I do want to turn to the ceasefire in Gaza, which has been holding for more than a month.

LONSDORF: Yeah.

FADEL: As part of that deal, this weekend several Israeli hostages were released. And in return, more than 600 Palestinians were supposed to be freed from Israeli jails, but that's been delayed. What happened?

LONSDORF: So Israel says this delay is because the hostage release ceremony on Saturday in Gaza was, quote, "humiliating." Hamas had driven a pair of Israeli hostages who are still being held to the ceremony and then filmed them at the scene begging Israel to extend the ceasefire to allow for their release. It's not clear how long Israel is going to delay the release of the Palestinian prisoners and detainees, but Hamas has called this a violation of the ceasefire agreement.

FADEL: OK, so does that mean the ceasefire is in danger of falling apart now?

LONSDORF: Well, it's certainly a concern. There is a scheduled return of hostage bodies from Gaza this Thursday. We're watching to see if that happens. The first phase of this deal is supposed to end this weekend, but Israeli and U.S. officials have talked about maybe extending it. Hamas would also need to agree to that. Meanwhile, Steve Witkoff, President Trump's Middle East envoy, is coming to the region later this week, you know, to participate in talks, which are going to be crucial to the future of the ceasefire.

FADEL: That's NPR's Kat Lonsdorf in Tel Aviv. Thank you, Kat.

LONSDORF: Thank you. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.