Sylo: Tiny Desk Concert

When I first heard Sylo , his voice spoke to me — something light and airy, but cozy. It was just him on a summery beat and an acoustic guitar; at the Tiny Desk, the sweetness of “Millions” blooms.

Before his first headlining tour, the Toronto-based R&B artist stopped by the NPR Music office to share material from his latest project, Dreamt that I Was, and three older songs reimagined for this performance. The choices reflect his growth as an artist: His new music still showcases his soft vocals, but holds more dimension with the addition of saxophone and piano.

As the band settled in, it was clear to see how important this moment was for each of them. Sylo acknowledged this at the end of the set: “This last song is a testament and a reminder to how far this journey as an artist has taken me. It’s had its ups and downs, but I honestly wouldn’t have it any other way because it led me to where I stand today."

SET LIST

“FOMO”

“Fall Into Me”

“So Familiar”

“Millions”

“Ginny”

MUSICIANS

Sylo: vocals, guitar

Evan Porter: bass, saxophone, vocals

Kairon Haynes: drums

Michael Goldchain: piano, keys

David Tanton: guitar

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer/Editor: Kara Frame

Director: Joshua Bryant

Audio Technical Director: Josh Newell

Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Videographers: Joshua Bryant, Kara Frame, Maia Stern, Alanté Serene

Audio Engineer: Josephine Nyounai

Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer

Photographer: Elizabeth Gillis

Tiny Desk Copy Editor: Hazel Cills

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson

VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins

