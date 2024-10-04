© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ongoing Tower Work Impacting KUNI 90.9 FM

Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso: Tiny Desk Concert

By Anamaria Artemisa Sayre
Published October 4, 2024 at 11:00 AM CDT

This Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, NPR Music celebrates artists from all corners of Latinidad with an 'El Tiny' takeover.

The Argentine power duo Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso breathe authenticity. They each came up in their own right in an urban scene buzzing with energy, ideas and true ingenuity.

Argentina is a country notorious for unabashed expression. The country has been rocked by some of the most notable music moments in Latin America, from the inception rock en español, to waves of extreme censorship on artistic expression. Contemporary artists take nothing for granted when it comes to showing up just as they are, and Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso are two of the most exciting artists doing so.

While heavily dependent on electronic sounds, they came to play at the Tiny Desk with an arrangement that whipped their typical beats into stirring drum taps and horn harmonies. Everything they touch turns to creative gold, spinning tracks with a unique silliness and magnetism. Their Tiny Desk is just another stop on the duo’s rise.

SET LIST

  • “DUMBAI”
  • “EL ÚNICO”
  • “Mi Deseo”/”BAD BITCH”
  • “BABY GANGSTA”
  • “LA QUE PUEDE, PUEDE”

MUSICIANS

  • Ca7riel: lead vocals, guitar, vocal arrangements
  • Paco Amoroso: lead vocals
  • Anita B Queen: vocals, sampler
  • Javier Burín: keys, band arrangements
  • Felipe Brandy: bass, band arrangements
  • Eduardo Giardina: drums, band arrangements
  • Marcos Lopez: percussion
  • Trey Sorrells: saxophone
  • Nic Brogdon: trombone
  • Archie Avantgarde: trumpet
  • NINA J: vocals
  • Daniela B. Mantecon: vocals
  • Coastcity: musical direction, brass arrangements, vocal arrangements
  • Cardinal Sur: musical direction, band arrangements, brass arrangements
  • Joaquin Guevara: brass arrangements

TINY DESK TEAM

  • Producer: Anamaria Sayre
  • Director/Editor: Joshua Bryant
  • Audio Technical Director: Josh Newell
  • Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter
  • Videographers: Joshua Bryant, Maia Stern, Zayrha Rodriguez, Elizabeth Gillis
  • Audio Engineer: Hannah Gluvna
  • Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer
  • Photographer: Courtney Theophin
  • Tiny Desk Team: Hazel Cills, Kara Frame
  • Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed
  • Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson
  • VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins

Copyright 2024 NPR

Corrected: October 4, 2024 at 12:28 PM CDT
A previous version of this page credited Sabrina Naomi Mariza Joory as a back-up vocalist. Her name is NINA J.
Tags
NPR NewsNPR Music
Anamaria Artemisa Sayre
Anamaria Sayre is a multimedia producer for NPR Music with a focus on elevating Latinx stories and music. She's the producer for Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture, and the curator of Latin artists at the Tiny Desk.