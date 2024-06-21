Iron & Wine on his latest album, 'Light Verse'

Born during the pandemic, Iron & Wine's new album tackles loss and joy in equal measure. Light Verse is full of moments that are altogether aching and playful, caught somewhere between melancholic and whimsical.

Iron & Wine's Sam Beam joins us to talk about decamping to Laurel Canyon to work with producer Dave Way, collaborating with Fiona Apple, and which part of speech he's not particularly fond of including in his songs. Plus, we have a live performance taped at this year's NON-COMMvention in Philadelphia.

