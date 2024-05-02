Tiny Desk Contest: Fan Favorite Vote

NPR Music received nearly 7,000 entries to this year's Tiny Desk Contest — our annual search for the next great undiscovered artist — and we'll reveal the winner very soon. But before we do, we're taking a moment to highlight the breadth of creative, talented unsigned artists who submit to this Contest.

Over the past few weeks, contest judges — the NPR Music producers, Member station DJs, industry experts and Tiny Desk alums who select the winner — have been sharing their favorite entries in our Top Shelf series.

"2024 has been our best year when it comes to the entries — the variety, the quality all around — this decision is gonna be so tough because everybody has just brought it this year," shared Tiny Desk series producer and host Bobby Carter in a recent episode.

Now, we want to hear from you. For the first time ever, you can cast your vote for the Fan Favorite. Catch up on all the Top Shelf episodes and entry videos in this YouTube playlist, and submit your vote below for your favorite of the 45 featured entries. The winner of the Fan Favorite vote will be announced on NPR Music's Instagram.

Top Shelf's favorite entries:

Voting closes on Monday, May 6, at 11:59 p.m. ET. To learn more about the Contest, and to get tickets for this summer's Tiny Desk Contest On The Road tour, visit npr.org/tinydeskcontest.

