Tree tatters and other foliage afflictions

Every spring since the mid ’90s, Iowans have noticed the green leaves on oak and hackberry trees become torn and skeletal. Forester Mark Vitosh joins Talk of Iowa on Horticulture Day to discuss tatters, the condition the has observed damaging trees for decades. Horticulturist Aaron Steil joins him to answer listeners’ questions about managing tree decline.

Guests



Mark Vitosh , Iowa Department of Natural Resources District forester

, Iowa Department of Natural Resources District forester Aaron Steil, Iowa State University Extension horticulturist

