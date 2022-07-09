© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Tree tatters and other foliage afflictions

Published July 9, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Experts troubleshoot how to address various issues with trees.

Every spring since the mid ’90s, Iowans have noticed the green leaves on oak and hackberry trees become torn and skeletal. Forester Mark Vitosh joins Talk of Iowa on Horticulture Day to discuss tatters, the condition the has observed damaging trees for decades. Horticulturist Aaron Steil joins him to answer listeners’ questions about managing tree decline.

Guests

  • Mark Vitosh, Iowa Department of Natural Resources District forester
  • Aaron Steil, Iowa State University Extension horticulturist

Gardening Hort Day Horticulture Trees
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
See stories by Aaron Steil
Natalie Dunlap
Natalie Dunlap is a rising junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and minoring in gender, women's & sexuality studies. She is from Iowa City and in her free time enjoys getting coffee and reading downtown with friends.
See stories by Natalie Dunlap
