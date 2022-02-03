A complicated Chinese American family, a small Wisconsin city and a crisis that's been building for years
The novel "The Family Chao" takes us into the heart of a complicated Chinese American family, living in a small city in Wisconsin at a point of crisis. On this episode of the Talk of Iowa Book Club, host Charity Nebbe talks to author Lan Samantha Chang about her third novel, "The Family Chao."
Guest:
- Lan Samantha Chang, author, program director of the Iowa Writers' Workshop and Elizabeth M. Stanley Professor in the Arts, University of Iowa