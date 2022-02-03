© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa Book Club

A complicated Chinese American family, a small Wisconsin city and a crisis that's been building for years

Published February 3, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST
The novel "The Family Chao" takes us into the heart of a complicated Chinese American family, living in a small city in Wisconsin at a point of crisis. On this episode of the Talk of Iowa Book Club, host Charity Nebbe talks to author Lan Samantha Chang about her third novel, "The Family Chao."

Guest:

  • Lan Samantha Chang, author, program director of the Iowa Writers' Workshop and Elizabeth M. Stanley Professor in the Arts, University of Iowa

2022 Books & ReadingAsian AmericansAsian Americans and Pacific Islanders
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Matthew Alvarez
Matthew is a producer for IPR's River to River and Talk of Iowa
