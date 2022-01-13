© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Are our assumptions about generations based in science or myth?

Published January 13, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST
How do generations get formed? What do they mean? Do they matter? A new book explores the fuzzy lines of generations and the extent to which they matter.

Since Socrates, generations – particularly the latest generation – are often maligned for a number of traits or characteristics that become associated with them. But according to a new book, these generational distinctions may be more contrived than many of us think.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with Bobby Duffy about his work studying generational thinking and his book "Generation Myth: Why When You’re Born Matters Less Than You Think."

“Generation difference and thinking is a big idea, but it has been horribly corrupted by stereotypes and myths that mislead us,” Duffy said. “It makes us miss the difference that we actually see between generations.”

Guests:

  • Bobby Duffy, author of "Generation Myth: Why When You’re Born Matters Less Than You Think"

Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Zachary Oren Smith
Zachary Oren Smith is a producer for IPR's Talk of Iowa and River to River
See stories by Zachary Oren Smith
