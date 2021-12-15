Jane Smiley’s trilogy follows one Iowa family over the course of 100 years

In “Some Luck,” Rosanna and Walter Langdon work to pass on their values to their five children, who are all wildly different. Walter fought in WWI, and as he and his wife work to raise their family on their small Iowa farm, the book moves through the Great Depression and World War II.

Author Jane Smiley takes a bird’s eye view of the family, weaving stories of individual lives into the greater patchwork of cultural upheaval that marked the beginning of the 21st century.

This conversation was originally produced in October 2014.

