NPR Music 2022 Staff Picks: Gabby Bulgarelli

This year, if it wasn't gassing me up or soothing my spirit I didn't want it. So, in creating this list, I thought a lot about what energy I want to carry with me into 2023 and beyond. That essentially boils down to tracks and projects that offered me some comfort or inspiration, or challenged my perspective. This was a sick year for hip-hop and R&B, and while newcomers definitely made a splash onto my radar, a lot of my favorite artists put out what I think is some of their best work to date. So here's a list of more than just music: It's good vibes, advice and feelings I just can't seem to let go of. I hope you carry some of them forward with you, too!

Top 10 Albums of 2022

• Sudan Archives, Natural Brown Prom Queen

• FKA twigs, Caprisongs

• Denzel Curry, Melt My Eyez See Your Future

• Flo Milli, You Still Here, Ho?

• Bartees Strange, Farm to Table

• JID, The Forever Story

• Ravyn Lenae, HYPNOS

• Nick Hakim, COMETA

• Rico Nasty, Las Ruinas

• Omar Apollo, Ivory

Top 10 Songs of 2022

• Ravyn Lenae, "Light Me Up"

• Doechii, "Crazy"

• Khruangbin & Leon Bridges, "B-Side"

• Baby Tate, "Perfect"

• Megan Thee Stallion, "Not Nice"

• Beyoncé, "PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA"

• FKA twigs, "oh my love"

• Smino, "Matinee"

• Nick Hakim, "Perfume"

• Steve Lacy, "Give You the World"

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.