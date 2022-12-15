© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Listen: Loudon Wainwright's "Suddenly It's Christmas" Is Our Mountain Stage Song Of The Week

Iowa Public Radio | By Adam Harris
Published December 15, 2022 at 6:05 AM CST
Loudon Wainwright III
Chris Morris
/
Mountain Stage

This week’s premiere broadcast was recorded in Boston Massachusetts at the invitation of the Celebrity Series of Boston in the Berklee Performance Center, with thanks to our affiliate WUMB. The show features some of America’s preeminent and sought after writers; Rosanne Cash and her band perform a special extended set, and we hear from the legendary Loudon Wainwright III.

We also hear from a singer, songwriter and guitarist who made her name in the Boston area, Ali McGuirk, whose new album is called Til It’s Gone. The show opens with modern bluegrass greats Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, who have been nominated for two Grammy awards at next year’s ceremonies, including Best New Artist.

Loudon Wainwright-Suddenly It's Christmas, Live on Mountain Stage
Performed in Boston, MA Sunday Dec. 4, 2022.
Loudon Wainwright III performing on Mountain Stage

Our Song of the Week is a timely one as we are fully entrenched in the holiday season. “Suddenly It’s Christmas,” written and performed by Loudon Wainwright III, originally appeared on his 1993 live album, Career Moves. Though the song is approaching thirty years old, the sentiment could be seen as more relevant now than ever.

Be sure to join us on one of these public radio stations to hear the entire show, and be sure to let your station know you appreciate hearing Mountain Stage every week.

Rosanne Cash performing on Mountain Stage
1 of 5  — Rosanne Cash_on Mountain Stage, 2022
Hear Rosanne Cash and her band during this week's premiere episode of Mountain Stage recorded with the Celebrity Series of Boston at the Berklee Performance Center in Boston, MA.
Chris Morris / Mountain Stage
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway performing on Mountain Stage.
2 of 5  — Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway_on Mountain Stage
Grammy nominated bluegrass group Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway perform on this week's episode of Mountain Stage. Listen on Mountain Stage affiliates starting Friday December 16.
Chris Morris / Mountain Stage
Loudon Wainwright III performing on Mountain Stage
3 of 5  — Loudon Wainwright III_on Mountain Stage
Loudon Wainwright III performing on Mountain Stage in Boston, MA. Hear the episode starting Dec. 16 on Mountain Stage affiliate stations.
Chris Morris / Mountain Stage
Ali McGuirk performing on Mountain Stage.
4 of 5  — Ali McGuirk on Mountain Stage
Ali McGuirk makes her first appearance on Mountain Stage, with songs from her latest album "Til It's Gone," as part of this week's episode.
Chris Morris / Mountain Stage
Artists gather for the finale song in Boston, 2022.
5 of 5  — Finale-Boston
Host Kathy Mattea welcomes the guests back to the stage for one more song, along with Mountain Stage co-founder and artistic director Larry Groce.
Chris Morris / Mountain Stage

