Listen: Ray Wylie Hubbard Has The Mountain Stage Song Of The Week

The legendary icon of cosmic cowboy country music, Ray Wylie Hubbard, returns to Mountain Stage with host Kathy Mattea, along with a line-up jam-packed with exceptional songwriting talent. We’ll also hear performances from Mary Gauthier, Cole Chaney, Frances Luke Accord, and Darden Smith. Join us starting Friday October 28 on these NPR stations for the entire episode.

Texas native, and former high-school band mate of our founder Larry Groce, Hubbard has carved out an unmistakable niche in the modern world of folk, rock and Americana music. His latest album, Co-Starring Too, exemplifies his reach and influence with featured guests like Willie Nelson, Steve Earle, Hayes Carll, James McMurtry, Wynonna and Jaimee Harris (herself a guest alongside Mary Gauthier on this show).

Our Song of the Week is Hubbard’s performance of “Desperate Man,” which closes out the studio album with guest-stars Band of Heathens. In this version The Mountain Stage Band can be heard backing Hubbard.

Ray Wylie Hubbard-Desperate Man, live on Mountain Stage 2022 Listen • 4:35

Hear the entire set, plus captivating performances from revered songwriter Mary Gauthier, poet, photographer and song craftsmen Darden Smith, roots-pop duo Frances Luke Accord, and emerging Kentucky songwriter Cole Chaney.

They’re all in live performance on this week’s Mountain Stage, heard weekly on these public radio stations.