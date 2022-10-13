LISTEN: Laurie Lewis Has The Mountain Stage Song Of The Week

Our fall broadcast season continues with another fresh episode airing this Friday, featuring west coast Bluegrass music pioneer Laurie Lewis and her band, with songs from throughout her storied career. As our Song of the Week, we've chosen Lewis' "Trees."

We also welcome back Maya de Vitry, whose introspective songs have a charm that must be heard to be believed.

Bill and the Belles have a humorous approach mixed with some great musicality, and we also hear from Kentucky-born songwriter Tiffany Williams, and the old-time influenced singers, songwriters and instrumentalists known as The Early Mays.

They all join host Kathy Mattea on this week’s broadcast, heard on these stations starting Friday, Oct. 14.