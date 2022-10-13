LISTEN: Laurie Lewis Has The Mountain Stage Song Of The Week
Our fall broadcast season continues with another fresh episode airing this Friday, featuring west coast Bluegrass music pioneer Laurie Lewis and her band, with songs from throughout her storied career. As our Song of the Week, we've chosen Lewis' "Trees."
Laurie Lewis-Trees, live on Mountain Stage
We also welcome back Maya de Vitry, whose introspective songs have a charm that must be heard to be believed.
Bill and the Belles have a humorous approach mixed with some great musicality, and we also hear from Kentucky-born songwriter Tiffany Williams, and the old-time influenced singers, songwriters and instrumentalists known as The Early Mays.
They all join host Kathy Mattea on this week’s broadcast, heard on these stations starting Friday, Oct. 14.
1 of 6 — Bill & The Belles_by Chris Morris (7).JPG
Bill & the Belles performing on Mountain Stage for the first time. Hear the episode starting October 14.
Chris Morris
2 of 6 — Maya De Vitry on Mountain Stage
Maya de Vitry performing on Mountain Stage in 2022.
Chris Morris
3 of 6 — Laurie Lewis on Mountain Stage, 2022
West coast bluegrass mainstay Laurie Lewis and her band performing on Mountain Stage in 2022.
Chris Morris
4 of 6 — The Early Mays on Mountain Stage
The Early Mays performing on Mountain Stage in 2022
Chris Morris
5 of 6 — Tiffany Williams on Mountain Stage
Kentucky's Tiffany Williams, now living in Nashville, joined us for the first time on Mountain Stage.
Chris Morris
6 of 6 — 8-28 Finale_by Chris Morris (1).JPG
Guest artists join Kathy Mattea for the finale song to close out the night.
Chris Morris