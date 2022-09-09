© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Gabby Rivera: Writing the story of Marvel's first queer Latina superhero

By James Delahoussaye,
Manoush ZomorodiRachel Faulkner
Published September 9, 2022 at 8:44 AM CDT

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode We Contain Multitudes.

In Marvel's "America," Gabby Rivera wrote a superhero who's queer, Latina, and punches portals across dimensions. She shares why it's empowering to write characters that mirror her identity.

About Gabby Rivera

Gabby Rivera is a writer and the author of "America," the debut solo comic book series that tells the story of America Chavez, Marvel's first queer Latina superhero.

Rivera has published a critically acclaimed debut novel Juliet Takes a Breath. She has also written in the Lumberjanes universe for Boom! Studios. When not writing, Rivera speaks about her experiences as a queer Puerto Rican from the Bronx and as an LGBTQ youth advocate. Rivera also hosts her own podcast, "Joy Revolution."

Rivera is currently working on her next novel. She lives in California.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by James Delahoussaye and edited by Manoush Zomorodi. You can follow us on Twitter @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadio@npr.org.

James Delahoussaye
Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
Rachel Faulkner
Rachel Faulkner is a producer and editor for TED Radio Hour.