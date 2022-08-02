© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Here are the key election results from Kansas

KCUR | By Gabe Rosenberg,
Daniel Wheaton
Published August 2, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
election_results_KS_fb - Copy.jpg
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Voting is open in Missouri on August 2, 2022, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Election Day is here.

Polls open in Kansas at 7 a.m. CT and close at 7 p.m. CT on Aug. 2, although some counties may choose to open earlier and close later.

Kansas election results

Kansas has a closed primary system, meaning you have to declare yourself a member of a political party if you want to vote on Republican or Democratic ballots. You cannot switch parties at the polls.

Unaffiliated voters may still vote on ballot questions like the abortion amendment and non-partisan races.

Get info on how to vote and what's on your ballot in KCUR's voter guide.

Kansas voters will pick their candidates for governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. House and the state Legislature. Voters across the state will also be asked whether abortion should be removed as a right from the state constitution.

Find live election results below. Results will begin updating after polls close.

Tags

Midwest Newsroom
Gabe Rosenberg
As KCUR’s Audience Editor, I ask the questions: What do people need from us, and how can we best deliver it? I work across departments and projects to ensure our entire community is represented in and best served by our journalism. I help lead KCUR’s digital efforts to make our station more responsive, more competitive and more engaging. Contact me at gabe@kcur.org.
See stories by Gabe Rosenberg
Daniel Wheaton
Daniel Wheaton is the data journalist for the Midwest Newsroom. Wheaton is based at Nebraska Public Media in Lincoln, Nebraska, and can be reached at dwheaton@nebraskapublicmedia.org
See stories by Daniel Wheaton