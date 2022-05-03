© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Live from the National Museum of African American Music: Devon Gilfillian

XPN | By Raina Douris,
Kimberly Junod
Published May 3, 2022 at 2:33 PM CDT
Devon Gilfillian
Jacqueline Day
/
Courtesy of the artist
Devon Gilfillian

As part of World Cafe's 30th anniversary, we're headed to Nashville for a series of mini-concerts recorded live at the National Museum of African American Music. Today we share the first one, with Devon Gilfillian.

Devon's debut album, Black Hole Rainbow, was one of our favorites of 2020. Last year, he embarked on an ambitious project: a song-for-song cover of Marvin Gaye's What's Going On. In this session, you'll hear one of those songs, but Devon starts with one of his own, "Unchained," which he dedicates to his brother, Brian Gilfillian.

Copyright 2022 XPN

Tags

NPR Music
Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, comes to World Cafe from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live, national morning program Mornings on CBC Music. She was also involved with Canada's highest music honors: hosting the Polaris Music Prize Gala from 2017 to 2019, as well as serving on the jury for both that award and the Juno Awards. Douris has also served as guest host and interviewer for various CBC Music and CBC Radio programs, and red carpet host and interviewer for the Juno Awards and Canadian Country Music Association Awards, as well as a panelist for such renowned CBC programs as Metro Morning, q and CBC News.
See stories by Raina Douris
Kimberly Junod
See stories by Kimberly Junod