Saudi Teen Seeks Asylum, Fears Family Will Kill Her

The Twitter account sprang into existence over the weekend, posting anguished pleas to anyone who would listen. "I am real, I exist, I am still breathing, but I am not sure I can continue or that I can stay alive unless the Saudi embassy stops pursuing me," wrote 18-year-old Rahaf Mohammed Alqunun from the Thai airport where she was stopped en route to Australia.

The Saudi national said she was fleeing her abusive family, seeking asylum in any western country that would have her. "I'm in real danger," she said.

Now a group of Thai lawyers has filed an injunction to prevent her from being deported back to Saudi Arabia, Phil Robertson, deputy director of Human Rights Watch's Asia division, tells NPR.

Alqunun had been on vacation with her family in Kuwait last week, when she slipped away and boarded a plane to Bangkok, reports NPR's Senior Asia Correspondent Michael Sullivan.

Her family was abusive, especially since she had renounced Islam, she told the BBC. Her plan was to fly through Thailand to Australia. But while she was in the Thai airport, she says security officials stopped her, claiming her family had filed a missing person report. Alqunun says they took her passport and forced her to come with them.

They took her to a hotel room to await a flight back to Kuwait and then Saudi Arabia "by FORCE," she wrote. But while in the hotel room, Alqunun barricaded herself in and posted a video to social media. "I'm not leaving my room until I see UNHCR," she said of the United Nations Human Rights Committee. "I want asylum."

"The UN refugee agency has sent a team out to the airport, and I understand that they're still trying to get the agreement of the Thais to let them talk to her," Robertson tells NPR.

Officials were trying to send Alqunun back to Kuwait City on a 11:15 flight, but because she refused to leave her hotel room, the flight left without her. "It's not clear how long her reprieve will last," NPR's Michael Sullivan reports. "She could still be sent back on one of several flights leaving later in the day."

Alqunun's father, who is a senior government official in the Saudi government, is waiting for her in Kuwait, along with her brother, Robertson said. "And so if she's sent back to Kuwait, it's basically the same as sending her back to Saudi," he said. "They will just grab her and take her across the border very quickly."

Alqunun told Reuters she was seeking refugee status because of "physical, emotional and verbal abuse and being imprisoned inside the house for months. They threaten to kill me and prevent me from continuing my education. They won't let me drive or travel. I am oppressed. I love life and work and I am very ambitious but my family is preventing me from living."

Thai authorities say they weren't acting at the request of the Saudi government when they detained Alqunun. She was denied entry because she lacked a hotel reservation or paid return ticket, Thai immigration chief Surachate Hakparn told Reuters.

"The Thai government is playing games, and is frankly playing footsie, with the Saudi government," Robertson tells NPR. Saudi Arabia is denying that their people were at the airport, Robertson said. "Saudi Arabia is lying through their teeth on this one."

Alqunun is "incredibly courageous and brave, and she's exhausted, but she is prepared to fight to the end," Robertson said. "And we're prepared to help her any way we can."

