Newsbuzz: Debriefing on the Kavanaugh Hearing, Jake Porter on His Run for Governor

Hear the full show.

while the nation is captivated by the aftermath of yesterday's Senate Judiciary hearing news about those who were aware of sexual misconduct from Iowa's former Iowa Finance Authority director is developing.

During this hour of River to River, Emily Woodbury talks with Donna Hoffman, a political science professor at the University of Northern Iowa, and Erin Jordan, who is an investigative reporter for the Cedar Rapids Gazette.

In the second half of the show, we listen to an interview with libertarian candidate for governor, Jake Porter.