Related Program: 
River to River

Newsbuzz: Debriefing on the Kavanaugh Hearing, Jake Porter on His Run for Governor

By 36 minutes ago
  • Wikimedia Commons

while the nation is captivated by the aftermath of yesterday's Senate Judiciary hearing news about those who were aware of sexual misconduct from Iowa's former Iowa Finance Authority director is developing.

During this hour of River to River, Emily Woodbury talks with Donna Hoffman, a political science professor at the University of Northern Iowa, and Erin Jordan, who is an investigative reporter for the Cedar Rapids Gazette. 

In the second half of the show, we listen to an interview with libertarian candidate for governor, Jake Porter. 

Tags: 
River to River

Related Content

White Rage: The Unspoken Truth to Our Racial Divide

By & Sep 25, 2018

This interview originally aired on January 9, 2018.

In her book "White Rage: The Unspoken Truth of Our Racial Divide," professor Carol Anderson writes about what she says is a trend as old as the nation itself: "white rage."

Politics Day: On the Eve of the Kavanaugh Hearing

By & Sep 27, 2018
Wikimedia Commons

President Trump has accused democrats of a "con game" against Judge Brett Kavanaugh, describing one of the three women who have accused him of sexual misconduct as a student who was "messed up" and "drunk" at the time. 

During this hour of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with Donna Hoffman of the University of Northern Iowa, and Wayne Moyer of Grinnell College about accusations against Judge Brett Kavanaugh, and about President Trump's address before the United Nations Tuesday. 