Linn County Seeks To Seal Criminal Records, Combat Poverty After Incarceration

By 29 minutes ago
  • Linn County advocates are hosting a legal aid clinic to help lift former inmates out of poverty.
    Linn County advocates are hosting a legal aid clinic to help lift former inmates out of poverty.
    Michael Coghlan via flickr creative commons / https://www.flickr.com/photos/mikecogh/8035396680/

Linn County officials and non-profit organizations want to help former inmates re-enter society. An upcoming expungement clinic is aimed at helping Iowans work past their criminal records.

Lawyers, advocates and social service providers are coming together to help seal criminal records, and break down barriers to housing and employment. They’ll also offer advice on handling issues with drivers' licenses, paying off court debts and regaining civil rights.

Linn County Supervisor Stacey Walker is helping organize the session. He says the clinic is meant to "level the playing field" for those who have paid their debts to society.

"What we learned was that often times a driving force for poverty is that individuals with criminal records were unable to get jobs," Walker said.

Walker says Iowa's criminal justice system disproportionately targets people of color, furthering "institutional harm" that can keep some impoverished. The next step to breaking these cycles of poverty Walker says, is to recruit more employers to hire people with records.

“If you can’t get a job because of your criminal background, you’re not going to qualify for housing. If you don’t have any place to live, you don’t have a job then it’s just really hard to do life," Walker said. "That’s a no brainer.”

According to a University of Iowa analysis, African Americans make up about 3 percent of the state's overall population, but more than a quarter of the state's prison population.

The clinic is scheduled for Saturday at 10 am in at the Linn County General Assistance Center on 26th Avenue Court SW in Cedar Rapids. 

Tags: 
news
criminal justice
economic development
Iowa at Work

Related Content

All Counties Get Casino Money, But Amounts Vary Widely

By Sep 20, 2018
Amy Mayer/IPR

At the Wild Rose Casino in Jefferson, Connie Wehmeyer says she likes the slots tournaments, the free Tuesday donuts and the fact that Wild Rose puts money into the community.

“It’s good for the county,” she said. She should know. Wehmeyer only travels eight miles from her home in Grand Junction to enjoy the gaming. And last year alone, Grow Greene County, the “qualified sponsoring organization,” or non-profit partner, that receives 5 percent of Wild Rose’s revenue, awarded nearly $1.5 million in grants to municipalities, school districts, non-profits and other groups.

Lost Food Processing Jobs To Return To Northwest Iowa

By 19 hours ago
Katie Peikes / IPR

Four years ago, a major northwest Iowa food processing company closed. The site will soon reopen under a new company that plans to bring lost jobs back to the area.

Aging Mississippi Locks And Dams Still Await Federal Funding

By 23 hours ago
Army Corps of Engineers Rock Island District / http://www.mvr.usace.army.mil/Missions/Navigation/Lock-and-Dam-Information/Peoria-Lock-and-Dam/

Congress is allocating billions of dollars to expand the work of the Army Corps of Engineers, as past of a larger funding package that includes the Departments of Defense, Labor, and Health and Human Services. But adequate funding to replace the aging locks and dams on the Mississippi River is not part of the deal. 

Department Of Justice: Sexual Harassment In Housing Illegal, Still A Problem In Iowa

By Jul 20, 2018
Katie Peikes / IPR

Department of Justice officials say the problem of sexual harassment in housing often goes unreported. Officials met with Sioux City-area community groups Friday at the Sioux City Public Museum to spark conversations about how to recognize and prevent these problems.

Pretrial Risk Assessments Continue; Research Effort Cut Short

By Jun 18, 2018
Paul "710928003" / flickr

A pilot program in four Iowa counties that aims to make the pretrial bond system fairer for all defendants will continue through the end of the year because of a veto by Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds. But a new, shorter timeline limits research efforts around the program.