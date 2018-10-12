The Daily on IPR

October 15, 2018 — Iowa Public Radio is proud to deliver the new radio edition of the popular podcast The Daily to listeners. Produced in partnership between The New York Times and American Public Media, the radio edition will air beginning October 15, 2018 at 6:00 p.m., hosted by celebrated journalist Michael Barbaro.

About the show

The Daily provides a deep dive into one or two big stories of the day, focusing the conversation on context: on how we got here. The show draws on the unrivaled quality and expertise of The New York Times’s global footprint of more than 1,450 journalists, and talks with reporters about how they do their jobs, from the sources they use, to verifying information, and reaching conclusions from the facts that are known. The Daily, like Iowa Public Radio, puts good journalism on display.

Initially a podcast, The Daily found massive success, having built an audience of over one million listeners a day in just one year; becoming the most-downloaded new show in 2017 on Apple Podcasts, winning a DuPont-Columbia University Award for audio excellence, and has been named a top podcast of the year by Time, Entertainment Weekly, The Atlantic, Esquire, Adweek, The New Yorker and New York Magazine, which called it "a triumph, plain and simple." The radio edition builds upon that success.

"I am very excited about bringing The Daily to IPR," says IPR Program Director for News/Talk Katherine Perkins. "We want to share the most exciting new programming from the public radio system with our listeners, and The Daily certainly fits that description."

About the host

Michael Barbaro, 38, is the host of The Daily. In a tribute to The Daily, The New Yorker wrote: "In Barbaro’s hands—or, rather, in Barbaro's voice—The Times becomes conversational and intimate, instead of inky and cumbersome. It's a twenty-minute update murmured in your ear by a well-informed, sensitive, funny, modest friend—the kind of person who has as many questions as answers." The Atlantic called Barbaro "America's podcasting sweetheart and The Daily, the most impressive work of the year." In 2017, Barbaro was named to the Recode 100 and People Magazine's list of Sexiest Men Alive.

Before hosting The Daily, Barbaro was a national political correspondent for The New York Times and host of The Run-up, a political podcast that chronicled the 2016 election. Previously, he covered New York's City Hall and the U.S. retail industry.

He joined The New York Times in 2005 from The Washington Post, where he began in 2002 as a reporter covering the biotechnology industry. Barbaro graduated from Yale in 2002 with a bachelor's degree in history.

About American Public Media

American Public Media® is the national programming division of Minnesota Public Radio® and reaches 20 million listeners via 1,000 radio stations nationwide each week. APM is one of the largest producers and distributors of public radio programming in the world, with a portfolio that includes BBC World Service, Marketplace®, and the leading classical music programs in the nation. APM offers a diverse array of podcasts featuring the best in food, culture, entertainment, business and investigative journalism. For more information on APM, visit americanpublicmedia.org.

