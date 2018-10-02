Related Program: 
Bats, and Owls, and Insects- Iowa's Natural World After Dark

Feel like braving the dark? Those who head outside after nightfall are sure to be rewarded with natural sights and sounds unlike anything available during daylight hours.

 

All this week, Talk of Iowa is looking at “Iowa After Dark,” starting with our natural world. Host Charity Nebbe talks with Ken Keffer, a biologist, wildlife author, and Outreach Coordinator for the Dallas County Conservation Board. Keffer encourages Iowans to skip the flashlight and head out into the darkness for the best nighttime wildlife experience.

 

“There’s an apprehension to darkness, and I think the main reason for that is that as humans, we use our eyesight so much. We kind of rely on that for everything, and in the dark we lose that,” Keffer says. “It’s like a betrayal, but then the rest of our senses really pick up. So just the subtle sounds of a mouse across the lawn is going to sound really amplified… so we’re kind of on edge.”

 

Later in the hour, Nebbe and Keffer are joined by bat expert and Central College Professor of Biology, Russ Benedict and Iowa State University Professor of Entomology Donald Lewis for a nocturnal trip across the state through owl calls, bat trapping, and nighttime insect identification.

 

The Power of Predators: Wolves, Coyotes and Fox

By & Aug 3, 2018
Stefan Maurer / Creative Commons

Wolves are a keystone species, but they haven’t lived in Iowa for years. Their successful reintroduction into the upper midwest and the Yellowstone National Park shows us the incredible impact wolves have on the ecosystem they live in.

For example, wildlife biologist Jim Pease says the wolves make sure there aren't too many elk and other grazing animals around. He points out some of the changes that resulted in Yellowstone National Park when the wolves returned.

 

Iowa's Smallest, Most Endangered Species

By & Jun 21, 2018
Claudia McGehee Illustration

Discussions about endangered species in Iowa often focus on the bigger, showier species that make headlines, like the bald eagle; but there are many species at risk that fly under the radar.

For instance, the Topeka Shiner, a small minnow that lives in Midwestern streams.

On this edition of Talk of Iowa, Charity Nebbe talks with ecologists and biologists who are looking out for Iowa’s smallest, most threatened species, including the Topeka Shiner, the Rusty Patched Bumblebee, the Wood Turtle, and many more.

Rescuing the World's Most Endangered Marine Mammal

By & Ben Stanton Sep 26, 2017
Image submitted by Barbara Taylor

The vaquita porpoise is the rarest marine mammal on Earth, and it is disappearing fast.

In this Talk of Iowa segment, host Charity Nebbe talks with NOAA conservation biologist Barbara Taylor.  They discuss the unique qualities of this animal, its habitat in Mexico’s Upper Gulf of California, and they talk through the plan next month to try to retrieve the last of of the vaquitas and save them from extinction.  

"When I started doing this work over 20 years ago, we had about 600 in the population, and now there are less than 30 left on planet Earth."