Iowa House passes bill exempting laundry detergent from state sales tax

Laundry soap and detergent would be exempt from the state sales tax under a proposal passed by the Iowa House Thursday. The bill follows other House measures passed this week that make sales tax exemptions for toilet paper and dietary supplements.

The exemption for soap and detergent would decrease the state’s general fund revenues by nearly $10 million next budget year.

If signed into law, the exemptions will start this July. The proposal next heads to the Senate for consideration.