House lawmakers look to tax credits and exemptions to save Iowans money

Iowans could soon save a little more at the grocery store thanks to bills passed by the Iowa House that exempt toilet paper and dietary supplements from state sales tax. If signed into law, the tax exemptions would start this July.

The House also passed a bill that would let homeowners receive a $1,000 tax credit for installing radon mitigation systems. It would also require new single and two-family homes to be built with passive radon mitigation systems.

Rep. Hans Wilz, R-Ottumwa, says the bill is a short-term investment for long-term solutions.

“Radon is a silent killer. But it's one we can defeat. By testing our homes, installing mitigation systems as needed, we can protect our families, we can make Iowa healthier. Let’s take action today, because no Iowan should lose their life to a preventable threat like radon.”

The House advanced another proposal eliminating income limits for people to qualify for the child and dependent tax credit. The cutoff income was previously $90,000.

The proposals next head to the Senate for consideration.