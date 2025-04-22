Reynolds signs disaster relief bill into law, allocating more funds for fixing damaged homes

Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a disaster relief proposal that would set aside more money for fixing homes and buildings, and help the state better prepare for future disasters.

The bill reserves nearly $14 million for fixing damaged homes and for demolishing hazardous buildings. It also adds more regulations for the people who review insurance claims and sets up a fund for preparing for future disasters.

In a statement, Reynolds acknowledged the tornadoes and flooding from last spring that devastated communities across the state. She said the legislation will streamline the process for issuing disaster assistance in the future and make it easier for Iowans to get help faster.

Iowa was granted three presidential disaster declarations within two months in 2024.