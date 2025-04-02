Bill granting medical refusal rights in public health crises moves forward in Iowa House

A House committee advanced a bill from the Iowa Senate that would give additional protections to people who refuse medical procedures during public health emergencies.

The bill would prohibit people from being denied service or losing their job — among other protections — if they refuse a medical service, such as a vaccine or a test that has received emergency use authorization, or other requirements during a public health emergency.

Rep. Steven Holt, R- Denison, said in a subcommittee hearing that he's concerned some people faced backlash during the COVID-19 pandemic for not getting the vaccine.

“Many nurses and other health care professionals concerned about the efficacy and safety of the vaccine refused to take it. Many cases were terminated. So, many of them reached out to me in desperation, concerned about how they're going to feed their families.”

Opponents say the bill would eliminate enforcement of some requirements needed to protect vulnerable populations, like elderly people in nursing homes or cancer patients in hospitals.

The bill is now eligible to come up for debate on the House floor.