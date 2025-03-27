Iowa House bill would limit SNAP benefits to ‘healthy’ foods and drinks

The Iowa House passed a bill Wednesday that would restrict purchases in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to only “healthy foods and beverages.”

According to the bill , healthy food includes grains, dairy, meat, eggs, fruits and vegetables, or foods and beverages “based on necessary nutrition for good health.” Under the proposal, the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services would have to request a waiver from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service to override the current list of eligible foods and beverages.

The bill would also block the SNAP changes from being rescinded after federal approval is granted, unless its done so by new laws.

“House Republicans do not believe tax dollars should be purchasing things like Skittles and Monster Energy drinks within a program that is supposed to help alleviate hunger.” Rep. Carter Nordman

Rep. Carter Nordman, R-Adel, said the proposal would incentivize better eating habits and address chronic diseases — such as obesity — that disproportionately affect lower-income people. He also said Iowans expect “guardrails” on where their taxpayer money is being spent.

“SNAP already limits recipients from purchasing items like hot foods intended for immediate consumption, alcohol and tobacco,” Nordman said. "This bill ensures that taxpayer funds are not going to luxury foods, like pop and candy, that do nothing to alleviate hunger.”

Nordman pointed to a 2016 study from the USDA stating sweetened beverages made up the second most purchased category by SNAP households, and prepared desserts were the fifth most purchased category. He said 20 cents of every dollar of food purchases by SNAP recipients went towards sweetened beverages, desserts, salty snacks, candy and sugar.

“House Republicans do not believe tax dollars should be purchasing things like Skittles and Monster Energy drinks within a program that is supposed to help alleviate hunger,” he said. "These items have zero nutritional value and are a waste of taxpayer dollars.”

The same study found there were no major differences between SNAP and non-SNAP households' food buying habits, with both groups spending 20 cents of every dollar on sweetened beverages, desserts, salty snacks, candy and sugar.

Opponents say SNAP restrictions will push families out of Iowa

Rep. Beth Wessel-Kroeschell, D-Ames, criticized the bill’s language for being unclear and said it's “ridiculous to tell people what they should and should not eat.”

“People eat based on special diets, family traditions, religious traditions, allergies, food sensitivities,” she said. “We have no business micromanaging the diets of Iowans — and this is what this bill does."

According to the USDA , nearly 130,000 households in Iowa were participating in SNAP as of December 2024.

Rep. Rob Johnson, D-Des Moines, pointed to a statistic that every dollar spent by SNAP generates $1.50 impact in a weak economy.

“We want economic development. We want people to choose to live in this state. As a matter of fact, we need more people in this state, so why would we impose something that would make people go to another place?" he said. "If we cut SNAP benefits, esteemed colleagues, we risk damaging Iowa's reputation as a place where families can thrive, they can run a successful business and raise their family.”

If Iowa HHS receives federal approval for the new SNAP restrictions, the bill outlines that $1 million should be set aside for the Double Up Food Bucks program. The program, administered through the Iowa Healthiest State Initiative, lets SNAP-users double their dollars — up to $15 a day — when buying fresh produce from places like farmers markets, co-ops, community supported agriculture and grocery stores participating in the program.

The bill passed 56-40 , with eight Republicans joining Democrats in voting against. Next, it will head to the Senate.