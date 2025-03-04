Iowa House advances 2 bills to loosen gun restrictions

Certain restrictions on who can carry a gun would be eliminated and the minimum age to have a handgun would be lowered under two bills that advanced through Iowa House subcommittees Tuesday with Republican support.

One bill would strike three disqualifying conditions for carrying a gun from state law. As a result, it would allow people who are addicted to alcohol, those who are deemed likely to use a weapon unlawfully or to endanger people, and Iowans convicted of a serious or aggravated misdemeanor in the previous three years to carry a firearm.

Iowa Firearms Coalition lobbyist Richard Rogers said some disqualifying conditions are too subjective.

“There’s nothing in code about who gets to decide that the person is addicted to alcohol or on what basis they’re addicted to alcohol,” he said. “And so that’s quite subjective and problematic.”

Tony Phillips, a lobbyist for the Iowa State Sheriffs and Deputies Association, said the prohibition for people convicted of serious or aggravated misdemeanors includes assaults and domestic violence assaults.

“What I’ve heard from sheriffs and deputies is that those are useful tools for them, that they have used those as prohibitors from those to possess a permit to carry, and they would like to see those remain in the code,” he said.

Connie Ryan, executive director of Interfaith Alliance of Iowa, said lawmakers should not remove laws that help protect the public.

“When someone has violently assaulted another person, it shows a propensity to commit violence,” she said. “Allowing the person to then have a gun lacks any common sense or commitment to the public safety.”

Rogers said he might be able to support continuing to restrict gun possession for people convicted of violent assaults.

Republican Reps. Joshua Meggers of Grundy Center and Bill Gustoff of Des Moines advanced the bill to the full House Public Safety Committee. Rep. Brian Meyer, D-Des Moines, was not present for the meeting.

Bill advances to lower minimum age to carry a handgun

A separate bill would lower the minimum age at which Iowans can buy and carry a pistol or revolver from 21 to 18 years old.

Rep. Steven Holt, R-Denison, said people can join the military at the age of 18, and they should also be able to have a handgun.

“We have 18 year olds who have families,” he said. “We have 18 year olds who are married and have children, and they have every right to defend themselves, just like a 21 year old does or a 67 year old does.”

Current law has an exception allowing people 18 and up to carry a handgun when they are on military duty or working as a law enforcement officer, security guard or correctional officer.

Ryan said the state shouldn’t be putting more guns in the hands of young people. She said laws putting minimum age requirements on firearms have helped decrease the number of suicides, homicides and unintentional shootings by young people.

“This is not about the Second Amendment. This is about public safety,” Ryan said. “This is about what’s in the best interest of our young people, their health and safety, and that of the people around them.”

She said people’s brains aren’t fully developed until well after they are 21 years old, and that people aged 18 to 20 are responsible for a disproportionate share of school shootings, public mass shootings and gun homicides.

Holt said even if the state does not take action, recent federal court decisions would eventually lead to Iowans 18 and older being able to buy and carry a handgun.

Holt and Rep. Skyler Wheeler, R-Hull, agreed to advance the bill to the full House Judiciary Committee. Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, opposed the bill.