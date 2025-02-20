Iowa lawmakers advance a bill that requires law enforcement aid ICE agents

An Iowa House subcommittee advanced a bill Thursday that would require all law enforcement agencies in the state to partner with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to identify and detain immigrants who don’t have legal status.

The two Republican lawmakers on the panel were the only people to speak in support of the bill. Rep. Skyler Wheeler of Hull took issue with the bill’s opponents saying that it would lead to racial profiling by law enforcement.

“If you’re here illegally, you’re a criminal. That is the truth… Our job is to keep our citizens safe. They come first and foremost, and I’m not going to sit here and listen to the attacks on our law enforcement like I just heard today.”

More than 100 jurisdictions nationwide have these agreements with ICE — none of them are in Iowa.

Immigrant rights advocates say it’s an anti-immigrant bill that will create a climate of fear and undermine law enforcement relationships with immigrant communities.