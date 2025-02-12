GOP lawmakers advance 'chemtrail' conspiracy theory bill in the Iowa House

Republicans on an Iowa House panel advanced a bill Tuesday that would prohibit chemical emissions for the purpose of changing the weather.

The subcommittee hearing was packed with supporters who baselessly claimed the government and corporations are changing the weather. They say the bill would help prevent “chemtrails,” referencing a conspiracy theory about the white streaks that appear behind airplanes called contrails.

Robert Nazario of Hardin County says lawmakers must take action.

“Geoengineering is real. Cloud seeding and chemtrails are real and have had a devastating effect on everyone. This practice over our skies and nation must end.”

Rep. Ken Croken, D-Davenport, was the only person in the room to speak against the proposal. He says he hasn’t seen evidence that these things are happening, and he’s not sure how the state would enforce a ban when the source of the alleged emissions isn’t clear.