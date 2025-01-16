Iowa’s chief justice calls on lawmakers to raise judge salaries and address lack of court-appointed attorneys

Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Susan Christensen asked legislators to raise the salaries of judges in her annual Condition of the Judiciary address Wednesday.

The proposed increase would raise state district court judge salaries over a four-year period. Salaries of other classes of judges would go up as a result since they are calculated as a percentage of state district court judge salaries.

“If judicial salaries remain uncompetitive, we risk attracting a pool of applicants who may not have the qualifications or the proper temperament to serve effectively.”

By the end of the fourth year, state district judges would earn over $193,000. Christensen calls it “The Kansas Plan” since the state implemented a similar policy recently.

Christensen also called for lawmakers to reduce the number of magistrates required by law and suggested assigning magistrates to cover multiple counties in order to distribute the workload more evenly.

Read more from the Condition of the Judiciary address.